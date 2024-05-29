The Spotted Cow, Hunston, Chichester.

Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub group has acquired 37 pubs from Fuller’s, one of which is located in Chichester, West Sussex.

The Spotted Cow is part of a package of 37 pubs which Admiral Taverns has purchased, strengthening its portfolio in the South-East and marking the latest step against the group’s strategy to drive profitable expansion, and taking the Group’s number of pubs in the region to over 300 (1,420 in total).

The portfolio of 37 community, wet-led sites spans London and the counties including Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire. The acquisition scales the Group’s UK-wide estate to over 1,420 pubs.

Admiral has a strong track record of acquiring pubs and unlocking new growth opportunities through its award-winning, operations-centric approach.

Over the past 12 months, the Group has continued to carry out its strategic commitment to develop and maintain a high-quality estate of successful, individual wet-led community pubs, investing £39 million across its portfolio, with strong support from its investor Proprium Capital Partners.

Investments have ranged from major interior and exterior refurbishments, through to innovative sustainability upgrades to many individual pubs.

Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns commented and said: “I’m delighted to welcome our new licensees to the Admiral team, and we’re excited by the opportunity to develop these pubs in partnership together.

"Recent years have seen Admiral build a strong track record in delivering profitable growth across our estate, underpinned by continuous targeted investment to unlock new opportunities, supporting community pubs to thrive. These 37 pubs are an excellent acquisition for our business, increasing our reach in the South-East of the UK.

“As 2024 Community Pub Operator of the Year, we look forward to working with licensees to develop their brand range and consumer offer to people in their local neighbourhood.

"Our focus on helping licensees to maximise the revenue potential of their pub will help them to build their business, whilst providing a vibrant social amenity for their community. Together, we look forward to growing the profitability of these pubs and ensuring they continue to develop as successful small businesses.