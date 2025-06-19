Local vineyard triumphs: golden glory for Ashling Park at World Wine Awards

The team at Ashling Park Estate in Funtington, just outside Chichester, are raising their glasses once more—this time to toast a glittering new accolade at the world’s most prestigious wine competition.

At the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards, Ashling Park’s Blanc de Blancs stood tall among nearly 17,000 wines from 57 countries, bringing home a coveted Gold Medal. Judged by 248 of the most respected wine experts on the planet—including 72 Masters of Wine and 22 Master Sommeliers—this triumph places the Sussex estate firmly among the elite of global wine producers.

Founder and Managing Director Gail Gardner shared her delight:

“We’re thrilled to welcome our Blanc de Blancs to the winning trophy cupboard! It’s an honour to be recognised on such an esteemed international stage.”

This new accolade joins a growing collection of awards that reflect the estate’s outstanding consistency and craftsmanship. The Ashling Park NV Cuvée has previously claimed Decanter Gold and was awarded the Wine GB Trophy in both 2020 and 2021, alongside a Regional Trophy in 2020.

Not to be outdone, the Sparkling Rosé NV clinched the Wine GB Trophy in 2020 and again in 2022, while the 2022 Estate Selection Pinot Noir was recently named Wine GB Trophy Winner 2024 for Best in the UK.

With each vintage, Ashling Park continues to shine—putting Sussex firmly on the map as a destination for world-class English wine.