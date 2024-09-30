Long Man Brewery celebrates award wins across its range

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long Man Brewery is raising a glass (or two!) to a phenomenal year, having secured a string of prestigious awards for its diverse range of beers. From classic cask ales to an innovative new lager, Long Man Brewery has dedicated itself to creating excellent beer using locally sourced ingredients, including barley grown on its own land, since 2012.

World Beer Awards 2024:

Gold Medal: Pale Ale – This refreshing and balanced pale ale, meticulously crafted with homegrown barley and boasting citrus and tropical fruit notes, has been crowned the Gold winner in its style category at the World Beer Awards 2024.

Country Winner: Old Man – A perennial favourite amongst dark beer enthusiasts worldwide, Long Man's Old Man has once again captured the top spot for mild dark beers at the World Beer Awards! This classic ale continues to impress with its soft chocolate and coffee malt notes, accentuated by the brewery's own surrounding barley.

International Brewing Awards 2024:

Silver Medal: Pale Ale – Long Man's easy-drinking Pale Ale, with its crisp, fruity flavour, clinched Silver at this year's International Brewing Awards, further cementing its place as a firm favourite.

SIBA South East Awards:

Silver Medal: Long Man Lager – This brand new lager, launched in August 2024, has already made a splash, winning a Silver Medal at SIBA South East! Brewed in the traditional way, Long Man Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing experience with sweet undertones, perfect for any session.

Overall Champion – Cask Beer Competition: Long Man's Best Bitter, a crowd-pleasing classic with a long history of national and international acclaim, has added another gold to its collection! This year, it triumphed in the SIBA South East Cask Beer Competition, taking home the esteemed title of Overall Champion. The recipe, featuring the brewery's own regeneratively grown wheat and barley alongside choice English hops, proves that tradition and quality never go out of style.

SIBA National Awards 2024:

Wheat under the Long Man of Wilmington

Bronze Medal: Long Blonde – The first beer ever brewed by Long Man Brewery, won a Bronze Medal at the SIBA National Awards 2024 for Session Pale Cask.

International Beer Challenge 2024:

Silver Medal (Each): Pale Ale & Helles Lager – Further solidifying their commitment to brewing excellence, Long Man's Pale Ale and Helles Lager have both secured Silver Medals at the prestigious International Beer Challenge 2024.

A Toast to Teamwork and Local Produce:

"These awards are a testament to the incredible team at Long Man Brewery," says Tom O'Neill, Sales Director at Long Man Brewery. "Stephen, our Head Brewer, along with everyone involved in the brewing process, deserves immense credit for their dedication and skill. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the farm team who tirelessly work the land, providing us with the finest regeneratively grown barley for our beers. Finally, we would like to thank all our customers who support us in the great pubs and bars that the South East of England has to offer."

Long Man Brewery invites beer enthusiasts everywhere to experience these award-winning brews. All beers can be purchased online at www.longmanbrewery.com or are widely available in pubs, restaurants and selected retailers across the South East of England.

About Long Man Brewery:

Nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park, Long Man Brewery is a haven for those who appreciate quality, locally sourced craft beers. With a commitment to sustainable practices and a dedication to brewing excellence, Long Man Brewery continues to push boundaries while remaining true to its classic heritage.