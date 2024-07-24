Mad Dog Brewery Co taproom - A great new craft beer venue in Brighton

Based at 24 Duke Street (formerly a Sicilian restaurant) the vibrant three-storey building is just a few yards of ale away from West Street and could become a top city-centre choice for Brighton and Hove’s craft beer fans.It’s only the Mad Dog Brewing Company’s second taproom after CEO and owner Tim Waters, bought and revitalised a Cardiff microbrewery and set up a successful bar in the Welsh capital.The new Brighton taproom opened last Friday (July 19) and for the next few days customers will be able to take advantage of a £5-a-pint opening week promotion ( until Thursday July 25.)But it’s not just a Godsend for fruity fizzy beer lovers, each Mad Dog’s award-winning craft beers, are brewed with water fresh from the Brecon Beacons, are all vegan as well as gluten and preservative-free, and are made to a minimal-waste model.Each floor of the tardis-like refurbished building at 24 Duke Street, has been decorated to represent their flagship Mad Dog brews, and there are also tables and chairs outside.The ground floor reflects the company’s pale ales, which include the extra pale Great Scott, easy-drinking Hair of the Dog and citrussy Marmalade IPA.The first floor will represent their amber brews, including their chocolatey Welsh red ale Now In a Minute.While the second floor celebrates Mad Dog’s stouts and dark beers, including the best-selling Stouty McStoutFace.The bar’s wall-full of taps will also include a variety of guest grog but punters can be guaranteed the group’s core five vegan and gluten-free beers will be a permanent fixture.There’s an alcohol free craft beer, as well as a full range of wines, spirits and soft drinks, and locally made Empanadas and made-to-order pinsas, light and crispy pizza appetizers made with a range of locally supplied vegetarian and meat toppings.Waters, says Brighton was their first choice when it came to expanding: “People like to enjoy themselves here and we provide something of quality that people can truly enjoy.“Brighton is a city that knows its beer, so I’m confident it’s the right place for Mad Dog.”