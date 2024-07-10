Mad Dog Brewery to open new taproom in Brighton’s famous Duke Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

£5-a-pint opening week promotion (19 to 25 July) for Mad Dog’s 100% vegan and gluten-free beers at new Brighton taproom. Doors open midday, 19 July on 24 Duke Street.

As further evidence that Duke Street is ‘back with a vengeance’ (The Argus, April 2024), Tim Waters, CEO and owner of Cardiff microbrewery Mad Dog Brewery, will open his first English taproom in this Brighton landmark street on Friday 19 July.

Waters, who bought the original brewery and taproom in May 2021, says Brighton was their first choice when it came to expanding because of the city’s great vibe and brilliant culture. “People like to enjoy themselves here and we provide something of quality that people can truly enjoy,” said Waters.

Mad Dog’s award-winning craft beers, brewed with water fresh from the Brecon Beacons, are all vegan as well as gluten and preservative-free, and are made to a minimal-waste model.

Each floor of the refurbished building at 24 Duke Street, formerly Sicilian restaurant Monjibello, has been decorated to represent their flagship brews. The ground floor reflects the company’s pale ales, which include the extra pale Great Scott, easy-drinking Hair of the Dog and citrussy Marmalade IPA. The first floor will represent their amber brews, including their chocolatey Welsh red ale Now In a Minute. While the second floor celebrates Mad Dog’s stouts and dark beers, including the best-selling Stouty McStoutFace.

The new taproom will also serve selected guest beers, including an alcohol free craft beer, as well as a full range of wines, spirits and soft drinks. Customers can also accompany their drinks with locally made Empanadas and made-to-order pinsas, which are light and crispy pizza appetizers made with a range of locally supplied vegetarian and meat toppings.

Waters was a long-term beer aficionado but novice brewer when he bought Mad Dog Brewery in 2021. Now he’s delighted to be taking the brewery into new territory. He added: “Brighton is a city that knows its beer, so I’m confident it’s the right place for Mad Dog.

“We’re adding another choice to the already high quality of brilliant Brighton breweries currently selling their craft brew - it’s a high standard that I hope to match to build on the city’s great range of craft brew on offer. We’ve got a great location here in the heart of the famous Lanes and I can’t wait to see our first customers enjoying one of our freshly-poured preservative free pints.”

Mad Dog Brewery plans to open one more taproom in the UK, following Brighton. Waters said: “A cluster of three taprooms works really well for a microbrewery, it’s the perfect scale for the quality of craft beer we produce - any more and I fear you’d lose product quality.”