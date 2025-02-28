Major £400,000 investment to reopen Littlehampton pub

A £400,000 investment by Star Pubs, Heineken’s pub business, and new licensees Emma Aylward and Jules Verhulpen will see The Six Bells pub on Lyminster Road in Littlehampton reopen after a three-and-a-half-year closure. The pub will open its doors in early April, just in time for Easter, creating 10 new jobs.

The refurbishment, which starts on Monday, will transform The Six Bells into a high-quality, family-friendly country pub catering to the whole community. Alongside a welcoming bar, it aims to offer the best pub food in town, using fresh, locally sourced produce where possible and staying true to a commitment to sustainability.

The interior revamp will completely refresh the pub’s look and feel, making it more comfortable, warm, and inviting. Open fires, leather banquette seating, freestanding leather armchairs, kilim rugs, and retro machinist-style bar stools will add character and charm.

The new layout will include a bar with a snug, a dining area, and a private dining room with capacity for 12 seated or 30 standing guests. In addition, a separate function room with its own bar and access to the patio will accommodate up to 50 seated or approximately 100 standing guests. This versatile space will cater to a variety of events, including parties, celebrations, and wakes.

The new licensees outside The Six Bells

Outside, The Six Bells’ garden and courtyard are being completely overhauled, with seating for 50 added. The pub’s new black and gold signage and exterior lighting will complement its upgraded interior.

A brand-new commercial kitchen will enable The Six Bells to offer an extensive menu, ranging from light bites to hearty pub classics, all made with seasonal fresh produce. The focus will be on delivering full-flavored dishes with something for everyone to enjoy.

The Six Bells will serve a premium drinks selection, including wines, spirits, soft drinks, and barista-style coffee, as well as a choice of cask ales and an extensive range of lagers and ciders. The latest dispense technology is being installed to ensure consistently superior-quality draught beer and cider while reducing waste, water, and energy consumption.

Jules and Emma bring extensive hospitality experience to The Six Bells. Before taking on the pub, they ran the franchise for the Boundary restaurant at Middleton Sports Club. Emma also has years of experience running pubs, including her own in Middleton-on-Sea, while Jules has been a professional chef for 34 years, working in rosette restaurants and prestigious hotels such as The Royal Berkshire in Ascot and The Langham in London.

A visual of The Six Bells post refurbishment

Their plans for The Six Bells include quizzes, bingo, and themed food nights. Sunday lunches will be followed by live afternoon music, and during the summer, BBQs and outdoor entertainment will bring the garden to life.

Jules says: “We are keen for The Six Bells to be a hub of the community – somewhere for everyone - as well as offer gastro pub quality food, which there currently isn’t in the area. We want The Six Bells to be a community within a community, somewhere that new and old residents can come together. We have both lived locally, but Julie was brought up here. She knows the area inside and out and has a great appreciation of what people want and like.

“We could see the potential of The Six Bells the moment we saw it and felt our skills were a good fit for the pub. We’re looking forward to getting to know the community and breathing new life into The Six Bells.”

Ron Barnes, Star Pubs Business Development Manager says: “We’re delighted to be co-investing in The Six Bells and reopening it for the community. It will feel like a completely new pub. It’s got a dream team in charge – Emma, with her wealth of customer facing experience, and Julie with her great culinary skills. I wish them both well and many happy years ahead at The Six Bells.”