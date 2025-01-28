Mamoosh Riverside deli and cafe opens up in Newhaven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newcomer to the Newhaven restaurant scene has confirmed the town's place as a foodie hotspot.

Mamoosh Riverside is a Middle Eastern deli, cafe and takeaway recently opened at the Marine Workshops, an historic building on the East Quay by the river.

The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from 7am-4pm for fresh artisan pittas and fresh bread, a wide range of Middle Eastern dips and salads, pastries, cakes, savouries, quiche, homemade soups and freshly ground artisan coffee. The company also takes stands at Sussex and Surrey farmers' markets in Lewes, Shoreham and Arundel.

Filled freshly baked pitta bread

The company was founded by Einat Chalmers. Einet was born and raisedon a kibbutz in Northern Israel and says she was intrigued by theculinary world that surrounded her. Having learnt to take at hermother's side she spent hours in her father's restaurant working bothfront and back of house. She honed her culinary skills in New Yorkwhere she trained at the French Culinary Institute and describes howshe found her 'true calling.'

She recalled: "In those days artisan bread was only available in specialist bakeries." After working as a pastry chef in Brighton's Real Patisseries, Einat settled in Newhaven with her husband and business partner, Gary in 2015. Einat then opened the deli in Newhaven last Autumn.

She described how her artisan pitta bread is now her signature product and uses traditional techniques. The firm now supplies individuals, restaurants and shops throughout Sussex and across the UK.

She describes how the word 'Mamoosh' is derived from the word 'mummy' from the Eastern European term of endearment, meaning sweetie or darling in England. Einat said: "The name seemed fitting for a family business with an ethos of care and community spirit at its heart."Visitors can enjoy Einat's pittas or a wide variety of mezze inspired by recipes from Yemen, North Africa, Lebanon and across the Middle East.

Yummy

To cement Newhaven's reputation for good food, Bickerstaff's fresh fish shop just across the river draws huge crowds every day of the week for fish and seafood from its own trawlers. At present it's the height of the season for fresh-caught scallops which retail at about£10 for 12, compared with the price quoted by bosses of The Star in Alfriston of £3 per scallop! Also in prime condition now are Dover soles and the shop provides a healthy jar of fresh jellied eels to tempt the palate of London refugees.

About half a mile north of these two is L'Isola Buena'- a Sardinian delicatessen and coffee shop. This sells Sardinian specialities including cold meats, preserves, cheeses, fine wines and even snacks such as their famous Sardinian sausage roll to enjoy with coffee.

The three are proof Newhaven is now 'the place to eat!'

