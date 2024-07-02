Many reasons to raise a glass on the Fourth of July

Characterful Summer Wines from Independent Wine Merchants

​There’s quite a lot happening on Thursday 4th July, some of which you are undoubtedly aware of and some of which may not be quite so obvious.

It seems fairly certain that there will be a change of Government as a result of the General Election and whether or not you agree with the result, a toast to either the incoming or outgoing would seem to be in order – probably on the 5th rather than the 4th when all the results are in.

The 4th July is also Independence Day, celebrated by Americans throughout the world and another reason to reach for the corkscrew. The Declaration of Independence from Great Britain took place on 4th July 1776, setting the scene for recognition of an independent United States by other countries around the world. A celebratory date well-known by Americans and non-Americans alike, but the other reason to raise a glass on 4th July is Independents Day – a day to recognise the great range of wines available from smaller independent retailers rather than the larger multiples and supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With online ordering and rapid delivery, the actual location of the independent retailer is much less important than in years gone by and the selection of quality wines available is second to none. Since the weather has changed at last into something resembling summer, time to get the barbecue going and grill a sausage or two, in a country obsessed with sausages (casseroles, with mash, with chips, ‘toad in the hole’). We even take our ‘little sausages’ to school and drop them at the gate in the morning (Listen to Classic FM at around 8.10a.m.!)

Sausages are ‘de rigeur’ for many summer family meals, picnics or barbies and some red wines seem to have been designed as an accompaniment. Los Olivos Malbec 2023 from the outstanding Zuccardi winery in the Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, is one such wine. Created in honour of the Olive tree, brought to the country by European settlers along with vines in the 19th Century, this is deliciously rich and fruity, with blackberry and plum flavours, a touch of white pepper spice and a long, elegant fruit finish. £11.99 from The Dorset Wine Co., Simply Wines Direct, Eden Fine Wines, Cheers Wine Merchants and others.

Somewhat lighter in body, yet with soft tannins and aromas of summer fruits and wild peach, is Chateau de la Terrière Brouilly 2021. Located in the heart of the historic Beaujolais region, this is one of the oldest estates in the area, dating from the 16th century. Vines that are over 50 years old produce a wine of great character and delicacy, with enough fruit flavours to accompany any grilled sausage. £18.95 from Eton Vintners, Dulwich Vintners, Fareham Wine Cellar and others.

For those that prefer white with their sausages – particularly herby chipolatas – here are two recommendations. Esk Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2023 is rich and full-bodied with great intensity of flavour from the Marlborough region of New Zealand. Ripe tropical fruit flavours mingle with grassy, herby notes, giving an elegant, subtle yet punchy white. Perfect with pork chipolatas and mango chutney. Bon Coeur Fine Wines, Cambridge Wine Merchants, Cheers Wine Merchants and others. Around £13 to £15 per bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad