MasterChef 2018 Winner Kenny Tutt hosts English Wine Week guest chef night at Bolney Wine Estate

By Holly Arnold
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:56 BST

Renowned Sussex chef Kenny Tutt has curated a fantastic menu, paired with wines from Bolney Wine Estate for his first event at the Sussex estate, which will herald the start of this year's English Wine Week.

To start English Wine Week off in style, Bolney Wine Estate will host an exclusive collaboration between Kenny Tutt and Bolney's own head chef, Jack Marsh.

Together, they’ve created a one-of-a-kind menu that celebrates the best of seasonal, locally sourced ingredients — including fresh produce from the kitchen garden at Bolney — expertly paired with its award-winning English wines.

Reflecting on his passion for Sussex and English wine, Kenny shares: “I’m so excited to be hosting my first guest chef event with the team at Bolney Wine Estate. I’m a huge fan of English wine, and as I’ve lived in Sussex for most of my life, I’m particularly interested in the wines right here on my doorstep. The Bolney Estate also has an incredible kitchen garden, so I’m looking forward to seeing what’s growing so that I can incorporate some of the ingredients into my menu, and of course, create some exciting wine matches to go with it.”

Bolney Wine EstateBolney Wine Estate
With only 35 exclusive seats available, this intimate evening promises an unforgettable culinary experience.

Tickets are available from the Bolney Wine Estate website priced £120 per person to include the wine pairings, or £85 without the wine pairing. bolneywineestate.com

