McDonald's summer menu: SussexWorld reporters try new Italian burgers

The Italian stack and crispy chicken Italiano are the burgers which have been released in the first wave of the summer menu.

Along with the burgers, which are part of the ‘taste of Italy’ summer menu, a new tiramisu McFlurry is on offer – although it was not available at the chain’s Eastbourne branch when we visited.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McSpicy chicken burger and Grand Big Mac have been dropped from the menu to make way for the Italian burgers.

Elliot Wright and Jacob Panons with the new McDonald's burgers

The Italian Stack

This burger comprises of two beef patties, mozzarella, crispy onions, a tomato sauce, lettuce and a smooth cheese sauce.

The burger comes in a freshly-toasted tomato and herb bun.

Eastbourne reporter Jacob Panons said, “This was a surprise. I have seen a few people online call it a ‘lasagna burger’ and I can see why. The tomato sauce is similar to marinara – rather than ketchup. The patties also reminded me of meatballs rather than the original McDonald’s beef.

The crispy chicken Italiano from McDonald's

"I am very keen to try this burger again when it is fresh and hot (the walk to the office could have killed some of its taste). I would definitely recommend this burger and I am giving it a 7.5/10 – although I can see it going up if it was fresh.”

Hastings, Bexhill and Rye reporter Elliot Wright also praised the burger.

He said, “This was the one I was most excited about trying. The 'lasagna burger' feels like a really unique idea, and it looks and smells great.

“After tasting it I continued to be impressed. It basically tastes how you would expect, but the meat has a certain quality to it that I don't find in other McDonald's burgers.

The Italian stack from McDonald's

“Overall, it has to be at least an 8/10 - a number that could easily rise higher depending on my mood.”

Crispy Chicken Italiano

This burger includes a crispy chicken fillet topped with a tomato slice, mozzarella, a basil pesto sauce, red onion and lettuce, served in a toasted ciabatta-style bun.

Jacob said, “I was really looking forward to this burger because I love pesto, but unfortunately it was slightly underwhelming. I would try this again as it was decent and very light compared to the Italian stack – although I am not going to rave about it to friends.

The two new burgers at McDonald's

"I think it does the job, although it could do with a slightly bigger chicken fillet. Overall, I enjoyed the burger but the Italian stack overshadowed the crispy chicken Italiano. It is a 6/10 for me.”

Elliot agreed with Jacob’s rating.

He said, “I was a bit underwhelmed by this when I first heard of its inclusion in the new menu, and that feeling has remained after tasting it.

“It is a fairly typical, fairly bland burger - but one that is still perfectly edible and enjoyable. I did like the lightness of the burger and can imagine it being a good choice when you're not feeling too hungry.

“Overall, a 6/10. A safe choice that borders on boring but is still a respectable addition.”