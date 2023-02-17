Here is what SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons thought about the new items on offer at McDonald’s.

Unfortunately I could not get my hands on the new ice creams as they were not available at the branch I visited. Despite this I was excited to try the new items on the menu which included the Grand Big Mac with bacon, chilli cheese bits and the McSpicy.

I am a huge McSpicy fan and loved it growing up in Asia, but it has always let me down in the UK. The first time I tried it here there was not enough spice, but that was not the case this time around. Although the burger was extremely spicy, and tasty, it felt like McDonald’s maybe focused too much on the heat level and could have put a put a bit more attention towards the flavour. With this being said I did still really enjoy the burger and if it is made cheaper it may be go-to order.

McDonald's McSpicy

The Grand Big Mac, which is a bigger version of the original, always shocks me with its size but as always it is delicious. You know what you are getting with a Big Mac but this burger was really good. Bacon at fast food restaurants sometimes misses the mark, but this time around it worked perfectly in the Big Mac and I think I may have to always get it in my burgers (when available).

The chilli cheese bits let me down a bit. Although they were alright, and interesting with a different batter, it felt like McDonald’s could have used a better cheese. I imagine a stringy-er cheese like mozzarella would have worked better both in terms of taste and texture.

McDonald's chilli cheese bites

McDonald's Grand Big Mac

