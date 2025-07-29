The founder of a Worthing handmade bakery that serves pies at football grounds and cakes at Buckingham Palace has looked back over its growth as the firm heads towards a £10million turnover in its 15th year.

Jo Hunter started Piglets Pantry in Shoreham on a small scale but rather than stay as a cottage industry, she has become an 'empire builder', as she puts it.

She never envisaged it becoming as huge as it is today, however, delivering pies, afternoon teas and more across the UK from the kitchens in Decoy Road, Worthing.

Jo said: "We have had different milestones but at each stage, I never thought it would grow this big. I love a challenge, I love moving forward, and I think Piglets is destined for bigger things still."

It is a real family concern, including partner Steve Cusack as head of sales, son Grant as head chef and daughter Lara head of marketing.

It all started with pies and early on, Piglets Pantry made its name with these at the Amex Stadium with Brighton & Hove Albion FC – a deal that continues to this day.

But the bakery has become so much more, thanks to the huge success of its afternoon teas during Covid, and now does about 50/50 savoury and sweet products.

Jo said: "We are definitely very different from when we started and we are probably better known for our afternoon teas. We do a huge amount for British Airways lounges, as well as pastries for 150 coffee shops and cakes for Buckingham Palace."

The growth of the cakes side of the business means there is now a full pastry team working on products that 'make you smile'. Jo said she still comes up with the ideas and then works on the recipes with the team.

"It is my baby," she said. "We are constantly evolving. Our carrot cake recipe and our scones will always stay but trends change and we have to move with the times as well."

Her enthusiasm is palpable and continually innovating, thinking of new ideas, remains the best part of the job for Jo.

"We are constantly reviewing and talking with clients," she said. "I am really proud of the group of people we have, many of which have come with me on the journey. It is all about the people you surround yourself with."

Piglets Pantry has been on a remarkable journey to become a beloved name synonymous with delicious, handcrafted pies. Jo has always been driven by a love for good food and a desire to share her culinary creations with the community.

She started by crafting baked goods with her son and selling them out of the front of a restaurant in Shoreham in May 2011. The response was overwhelmingly positive and it was not long before Piglets Pantry became a local favourite.

A significant turning point came when Piglets Pantry secured a contract to supply pies to the Amex Stadium, allowing mother and son to showcase their delicious pies to a larger audience.

From that team of two, Piglets Pantry has grown to a thriving workforce of 79 employees. This expansion in numbers has been matched by a move into a state-of-the-art 28,000 sq ft production unit.