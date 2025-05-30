Montezuma’s launch deliciously nostalgic Neapolitan Ice Cream Truffles

By Harry Atkinson
Contributor
Published 30th May 2025
Updated 30th May 2025, 10:38 BST

In the spirit of Summer, Montezuma’s has launched its most playful creation yet to remind you of endless hours of summer fun: the Neapolitan Ice Cream Truffles (RRP £10.00).

Inspired by the classic ice cream trio of strawberry, vanilla and chocolate, these cheeky bite-sized truffles have three decadent layers - bringing you a scoop of sunshine wherever you’re enjoying them! After all, who needs a cone?

Bringing a smile to your face with every bite, this classic flavour combination will whisk your mind away to a sunnier place! The irresistible truffles combine a smooth white chocolate shell infused with Madagascan vanilla and a smooth strawberry ganache centre coated with a generous dusting of milk chocolate shavings.

Available in a vibrant, ice-cream parlour-inspired box of nine, the Neapolitan Ice Cream Truffles are the perfect gift to bring to a summer party, share at a barbeque, or enjoy at endless summer soirées.

To purchase please visit www.montezumas.co.uk

