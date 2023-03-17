2 . The Bull Hotel, Ditchling

The Bull Hotel is at 2 High Street, Ditchling, and is a historical building dating back to the 16th century. It has a rating of 4.2 out of five from 937 Google reviews. A spokesperson said: "Showcasing the best of British, our menu always highlights the finest produce of the season. Hearty, indulgent and quintessentially British, our dishes are pure comfort food, brought to life by the best local, seasonal produce." Photo: Google Street View