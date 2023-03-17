Mother’s Day is nearly here once again and Mid Sussex residents will no doubt want to take Mum out for a Sunday lunch or dinner on March 19.
We have compiled a list of 11 of the best places to go in the district, with the various offers that are available on this special day.
The Google review ratings are taken from Friday, March 17, and the results are not presented in any particular order.
1. Tamasha Lindfield
Tamasha in Lindfield High Street has 4.3 out of five from 402 Google reviews. Its Sunday All Day Buffet offers a variety of starters, followed by a buffet spread offering a great selection of delicacies. Photo: Google Street View
2. The Bull Hotel, Ditchling
The Bull Hotel is at 2 High Street, Ditchling, and is a historical building dating back to the 16th century. It has a rating of 4.2 out of five from 937 Google reviews. A spokesperson said: "Showcasing the best of British, our menu always highlights the finest produce of the season. Hearty, indulgent and quintessentially British, our dishes are pure comfort food, brought to life by the best local, seasonal produce." Photo: Google Street View
3. The Talbot
The Talbot in Cuckfield High Street has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 439 Google reviews. It is offering a Mother's Day afternoon tea in the Hayloft. Its Sunday menu is also 'full of your favourite roasts with added cauliflower cheese and pigs in blankets' Photo: Google Street View
4. The Glass House Restaurant
The Glass House Restaurant at Wickwoods in Albourne has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 93 Google reviews. For Mother's Day the restaurant offers classic roasts and 'the best cuts of meat sourced locally in West Sussex'. Food includes thyme roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and Yorkshire puddings. Photo: Google Street View