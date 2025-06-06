Created by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA), the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar – National Fish & Chip Day – has returned for it’s tenth year in 2025.
In 2024, the event was held a day early to celebrate D-Day 80.
To get involved and build support, start posting on social media with the hashtag #nationalfishandchipday now.
Here are 12 of the best places to get fish and chips in Crawley.
1. National Fish & Chip Day 2025: 12 of the best places to get your fix in Crawley
As we celebrate the tenth annual National Fish & Chip Day, here are 12 of the best places to get your fix in Crawley. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
2. The Old Punch Bowl, Crawley
The Old Punch Bowl scores 4.3 stars from 500 Tripadvisor reviews Photo: Google
3. The Parsons Pig, Crawley
The Parsons Pig scores 4.6 stars from 2,448 Tripadvisor reviews Photo: Google
4. La Brasserie at the Sofitel London Gatwick
La Brasserie scores 4.3 stars from 802 Tripadvisor reviews Photo: Google
