National Fish & Chip Day 2025: 12 of the best places to get your fix in Crawley

By Matt Pole
Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST
As we celebrate the tenth annual National Fish & Chip Day, here are 12 of the best places to get your fix in Crawley.

Created by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA), the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar – National Fish & Chip Day – has returned for it’s tenth year in 2025.

In 2024, the event was held a day early to celebrate D-Day 80.

Here are 12 of the best places to get fish and chips in Crawley.

1. National Fish & Chip Day 2025: 12 of the best places to get your fix in Crawley

As we celebrate the tenth annual National Fish & Chip Day, here are 12 of the best places to get your fix in Crawley. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Old Punch Bowl scores 4.3 stars from 500 Tripadvisor reviews

2. The Old Punch Bowl, Crawley

The Old Punch Bowl scores 4.3 stars from 500 Tripadvisor reviews Photo: Google

The Parsons Pig scores 4.6 stars from 2,448 Tripadvisor reviews

3. The Parsons Pig, Crawley

The Parsons Pig scores 4.6 stars from 2,448 Tripadvisor reviews Photo: Google

La Brasserie scores 4.3 stars from 802 Tripadvisor reviews

4. La Brasserie at the Sofitel London Gatwick

La Brasserie scores 4.3 stars from 802 Tripadvisor reviews Photo: Google

