National Fish & Chip Day 2025: 12 of the best places to get your fix in Horsham

Created by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA), the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar – National Fish & Chip Day – has returned for it’s tenth year in 2025.
In 2024, the event was held a day early to celebrate D-Day 80.
To get involved and build support, start posting on social media with the hashtag #nationalfishandchipday now.
Here are 12 of the best places to get fish and chips in Horsham District.
1. National Fish and Chip Day 2025: 12 of the best places to get your fix in Horsham
As we celebrate the tenth annual Fish and Chip Day, here are 12 of the best places to get your fix in Horsham District. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
2. The Rock Horsham
The Rock Horsham scores 4.5 stars from 595 reviews on Tripadvisor Photo: Google
3. The Windmill Inn, Littleworth
The Windmill Inn in Littleworth scores 4.5 stars from from 234 Tripadvisor reviews Photo: Google
4. The Boars Head, Horsham
The Boars Head scores 4.5 stars from 533 reviews on Tripadvisor Photo: Google