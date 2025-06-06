National Fish & Chip Day 2025: 12 of the best places to get your fix in Horsham

By Matt Pole
Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 14:28 BST
As we celebrate the tenth annual National Fish & Chip Day, here are 12 of the best places to get your fix in Horsham District.

Created by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA), the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar – National Fish & Chip Day – has returned for it’s tenth year in 2025.

In 2024, the event was held a day early to celebrate D-Day 80.

To get involved and build support, start posting on social media with the hashtag #nationalfishandchipday now.

Here are 12 of the best places to get fish and chips in Horsham District.

As we celebrate the tenth annual Fish and Chip Day, here are 12 of the best places to get your fix in Horsham District.

1. National Fish and Chip Day 2025: 12 of the best places to get your fix in Horsham

As we celebrate the tenth annual Fish and Chip Day, here are 12 of the best places to get your fix in Horsham District. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Rock Horsham scores 4.5 stars from 595 reviews on Tripadvisor

2. The Rock Horsham

The Rock Horsham scores 4.5 stars from 595 reviews on Tripadvisor Photo: Google

The Windmill Inn in Littleworth scores 4.5 stars from from 234 Tripadvisor reviews

3. The Windmill Inn, Littleworth

The Windmill Inn in Littleworth scores 4.5 stars from from 234 Tripadvisor reviews Photo: Google

The Boars Head scores 4.5 stars from 533 reviews on Tripadvisor

4. The Boars Head, Horsham

The Boars Head scores 4.5 stars from 533 reviews on Tripadvisor Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Horsham District
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice