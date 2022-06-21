Pork and apples sausage rolls

Organic flour brand Doves Farm has shared some recipes to enjoy a summer picnic with friends and family.

Pork and Apple Sausage Rolls

Makes about 25 sausage rolls

Temperature: 220˚C, Fan 200˚C, 425˚F, Gas 7

Cooking time: 20-25 minutes

Ingredients

Flaky Pastry

200g Doves Farm Organic Plain White Flour

¼ tsp salt

100g butter, chilled

7-8 tbsp cold water

flour, for dusting

oil, for baking tray

Pork and Apple Filling

1 apple, grated

200g minced pork

1 tsp dried sage

1 tsp dried parsley

salt and pepper

1 egg

Method

Flaky Pastry

Put the flour into a bowl, add the salt and stir to combine.

Cut the chilled butter into very thin slices and lay these out on a plate.

Take about a third of the butter and add it to the mixing bowl.

Using a fork or pastry blender, work the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Avoid using your fingers for this.

Add the water and stir until the pastry starts to hold together.

Gather the mixture into a ball of soft dough. If the dough seems dry, add another teaspoon of water or if it is excessively wet, cover and rest for 5 minutes.

Dust the work surface with flour, place the dough in the middle and dust it with flour.

Gently roll the dough into a 20 x 30cm/8 x 12" rectangle.

Lay a second third of butter slices across the middle of the dough in lines which just touch.

Run a damp finger all around the outside of the pastry rectangle.

Gently lift the left side of the pastry over and onto the middle of the butter.

Now lift the right side of the pastry, folding it over so the butter is covered.

Press around the edges and pinch together any cracks.

Gently fold the pastry in half, pinching any cracks to make sure no butter is exposed.

Dust the pastry with flour, turn it over and dust the other side.

For the second time, roll the dough into a 20 x 30cm/8 x 12" rectangle.

Arrange the remaining slices of butter in lines covering the middle of the pastry and finishing 1cm/⅜” from the sides.

Run a damp finger all around the outside of the pastry rectangle.

Once again, carefully lift the left and right sides of the pastry over the butter to meet in the middle.

Press around the edges, pinching any cracks to make sure no butter is exposed.

Gently fold the pastry in half for a final time.

Dust the folded pastry with flour and chill for at least 10 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Pork and Apple Filling

Grate the apple into a mixing bowl, add the minced pork, sage, parsley, salt and pepper, and mix together well.

Divide the mixture into two equal pieces and roll each into a 23cm/9” cylinder.

Pork and Apple Sausage Rolls

Pre-heat the oven

Allow the pastry to come back to room temperature.

Rub some oil around the inside of a large baking tray or insert a baking liner.

Dust the work surface and pastry with flour

Roll the pastry into a 20 x 25cm/8 x 10” rectangle.

Cut the pastry into two 10 x 25/4 x 10” lengths.

Place a sausage cylinder on each pastry length.

Break the egg into a bowl, beat well and brush beaten egg all over the exposed dough.

Gently lift the long edges of pastry over the sausage to enclose it.

Press to seal the edges with a fork.

Brush the remaining beaten egg over the pastry.

Cut the sausage rolls into 3cm/1¼” slices.

Transfer the slices to the prepared baking tray.

Chill for 10 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Bake for 20-25 minutes.

When completely cold store in a tin or freeze.

To re-heat from frozen bake for 20 minutes.

Wholemeal Spelt Cheese and Caramelised Onion Quiche

Makes 1 quiche

Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, 375°F, Gas 5

Cooking time: 15-25 minutes + 40-45 minutes

Ingredients

Wholemeal Spelt Pastry

100g butter

200g Doves Farm Organic Wholemeal Spelt Flour

pinch of salt

8-9 tbsp cold water

butter, for dish

flour, for dusting

Caramelised Onion Filling

500g large onions

3 tbsp oil

3 eggs

125ml cream

100g cheese, grated

salt and pepper

Method

Wholemeal Spelt Pastry

Pre-heat the oven.

Rub a little butter around the inside of a 23cm/9” quiche dish or tin.

Chop the butter into small cubes.

Put the flour, salt and butter cubes into a mixing bowl.

Using a fork or pastry blender, work the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Stir in enough of the water to bring the pastry together into a soft dough.

Cover and rest it for 15 minutes.

Dust the work surface with flour, put the dough in the middle and sprinkle it with flour.

Roll out the pastry into a circle 5cm/2” larger than your dish and lift it into the dish, OR simply press it into the baking dish using your fingers.

Cut away any pastry that hangs over the edge of your dish.

Caramelised Onion Filling

Peel and thinly slice the onions.

Put the oil into a frying pan over a medium heat and add the onions.

Cover and cook, shaking the pan occasionally until the onions are soft and starting to brown which will take 15-25 minutes.

Break the eggs into a mixing bowl, add the cream and beat together well.

Grate the cheese into the bowl, season with salt and pepper and stir to combine.

Add the onion and stir again.

Tip the mixture onto the pastry, spreading it out evenly.

Bake for 40-45 minutes.

Oat Flour, Raisin and Cinnamon Cookies

Makes 20 cookies

Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, 400°F, Gas 6

Cooking time: 8-10 minutes

Ingredients

175g Doves Farm Organic Oat Flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

75g butter

100g dark muscovado sugar

1 egg

1 tbsp milk

75g raisins

butter, tray

Method

Pre-heat the oven.

Rub some butter around a large oven tray or insert a baking liner.

Measure the oat flour, cinnamon and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl, stir to combine and sieve into another bowl.

Chop the butter into another mixing bowl, add the sugar and beat until well incorporated.

Break the egg into the bowl, add the milk and beat until combined.

Tip the flour blend into the mixing bowl and stir to mix.

Add the raisins and stir everything together.

Divide the mixture into 20 piles on the oven tray.

Roll each pile of dough into a ball and replace it on the tray.

Flatten the cookies gently with the back of a fork.

Bake for 8-10 minutes.

Wholemeal Sultana Cupcake Muffins

Makes 6 muffins

Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, 375°F, Gas 5

Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

Ingredients

125g Doves Farm Organic Self Raising Wholemeal Flour

100g soft brown sugar

1 tbsp orange rind, grated

4 tbsp orange juice

1 egg

50ml oil

100g sultanas

1 tsp oats

Method

Pre-heat the oven.

Stand 6 cupcake cases in the holes of a muffin or tart tray.

Measure the flour into a bowl add the sugar and stir to combine.

Finely grate the orange rind and squeeze the juice.

Break the egg into the bowl of a kitchen blender, add the grated orange rind, orange juice and oil and beat until smooth.

Add the flour and sugar blend and mix well.

Stir in the sultanas.

Divide the mixture between the prepared cupcake cases.

Sprinkle a few oats on the top of each cupcake muffin.