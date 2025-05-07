Nation's favourite noodle bar set to open first Chopstix store in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CHOPSTIX, the UK’s favourite noodle bar, has announced it will be entering Brighton and Hove for the first time with its latest store opening in the city centre.

The new store takes a spot in the centre’s North Street, and is set to open its doors at 11AM on Monday 12th May, with a massive opening day event including giveaways, including 100 free medium Chopstix boxes and 1000 free spring rolls!

Open Monday to Sunday between 10:30AM and 10PM, the new store has capacity to seat up to 40 eager diners and will also bring 30 new jobs to the city.

Chopstix has quickly become one of the UK’s most popular quick service restaurants, with its focus on Asian flavour in a quick and accessible way making it a firm favourite throughout the country.

As well as take away classics like Sweet & Sour Chicken and Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, Chopstix has a range of fresh flavours including the spicy Firecracker Chicken with a fiery garlic and chilli seasoning, and brand favourites like Chicken Katsu Curry and the restaurants signature Caramel Drizzle Chicken.

Fans will also be able to order for delivery or takeaway from the new store to satisfy any cravings they have at home.

Rob Burns, Marketing Director for Chopstix, said: “Brighton and Hove is one of the most exciting cities in the South and we’re so thrilled to be bringing some big, bold flavours for the thousands of eager flavour cravers.

“Everywhere we open a new store, we’re always thrilled with the response; so many people are looking for a quick, tasty and affordable option for lunch and on-the-go food that can scratch the itch for those fresh flavours that you get with our food.

“It’s a really exciting time for our business as a whole, and we’re excited to welcome our Brighton fans to the store when we open our doors on the 12th May.”

The noodle bar’s popular dishes are also available to order through Chopstix Delivery and Click & Collect via the website or Chopstix app, as well as from delivery platforms including UberEats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

To sign up for the opening offer, please visit https://chopstixnoodles.co.uk/brighton-1000/