Two top Brighton chefs will join forces to open a new restaurant in the Lanes.

Chefs Dave Marrow and Isaac Bartlett-Copeland (Chef Patron, Isaac At) are set to open Embers on April 3 at Meeting House Lane.

The pair, who have cooked in some of Brighton’s most well-respected dining establishments including Terre à Terre and Isaac At, will bring their classical training into a totally new setting, which will celebrate Sussex produce, cooked on an impressive medieval wood-fire in the heart of the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the first joint venture from long-term friends Marrow and Bartlett-Copeland, who first met fifteen years ago as mentor and mentee in Bartlett-Copeland’s first kitchen role at The Grand Hotel in Brighton.

Pork Tomahawk, with burnt leek, and pickled mustard seed

The menu will see elements of every dish cooked entirely over local, kiln-dried ash and birch wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blazing fire cage at the centre, ensures guests can experience the theatrical cooking style from every seat in the restaurant and the food will be presented on beautiful rustic ‘plates’ made from sliced slabs of grey rock.

Highlights from the menu will include: glazed lamb ribs, candied ginger, Kimchi, and Furikake, smoky chicken leg, crispy skin, N’duja Aioli and honey butter, dry aged pork tomahawk, burnt leek, pickled mustard seed, and juices.

An extensive drinks menu features a range of classic cocktails alongside smoky flavours and fiery character. The Smoking Sazerac combines flavours of cognac, whiskey and bitters, playfully served with a bubble of smoke aromas; and the Flaming Zombie is a unique concoction of rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and Velvet Falernum, served to the table with a flaming sugar cube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Marrow and Isaac Bartlett-Copeland.

Isaac Bartlett-Copeland said: “It’s always been our dream to open a restaurant together and I’m so excited that this dream has finally been realised. We want Embers to be about big, bold flavours and the sort of restaurant we’d want to go to on our days off - it’s all about fire and friendship!