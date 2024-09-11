New burger restaurant to open in Chichester
Burgover is set to be opening its second West Sussex store.
Signs have appeared on 30 South Street in Chichester, which indicate that the burger restaurant will be ‘opening soon’ in the historic city. The location is next to the former Three Joe’s Pizza spot which is currently empty. The pizza chain shut its doors in April.
At the time of this report, Burgover only has one store in Horsham, on 41 Springfield Road.
The restaurant also serves a range of boneless chicken, wings and hang-spun milkshakes.
To find out more about their menu, visit https://www.burgover.co.uk/
