New cafe bistro opens up for business in Ore

Jamies Café and Bistro is a newly opened Café and Bistro which opened on 21 January 2025. We would like to offer a friendly homely atmosphere. We are based n Ore Village on the Old London Road, opposite Tescos Express.

In what was the original Butchers shop many years ago we are offering breakfast/brunch throughout the day Mon-Sat and roast dinners on a Sunday.

We offer themed nights including a Tapas and Mussels Night Wed/Thursday and a fine dining/bistro experience on a Friday/Saturday.

We would like to offer more to the local community than currently exists in the village as in pizza and chicken restaurants

Jamie Henderson is the proprietor with a background in outdoor catering he wishes to offer Ore Village and the surrounding areas a cosy, warm friendly atmosphere with an emphasis on European bistro dining at affordable prices along with a children’s menu always available. We are also going to host pop up restaurant events.

Follow us on Facebook or look on our website for upcoming events and offers. Next events - Valentines menu 13th, 14th and 15th February - Tapas and Tarot Thursday 20th February. Booking required on website for these events.

www.jamiescafeandbistro.co.uk