New food business opens up in Bexhill

By Paul Ripley
Contributor
Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 14:20 BST
THE SPUD HUT BEXHILL

Craving a fantastic lunch or a quick, delicious bite? You're in for a treat!

The Spud Hut—a new, independent local business—is officially opening its doors at 31 Sackville Road, TN39 3JD, on Monday, September 1st, at 11:00 AM.

Join us and discover your new favorite spot for lunch. We're serving up:

Spud Hut Signplaceholder image
Spud Hut Sign
  • Same great potatoes: perfectly cooked jacket potatoes with all your favorite fillings.
  • Freshly made sandwiches and paninis: classic and new creations to satisfy any craving.
  • Delicious drinks and fresh coffee to power your day (COMING SOON)
  • Healthy smoothies, Thick ice cream shakes coming soon (COMING SOON)

We can't wait to see you and become a part of the Bexhill community.

The Spud Hut31 Sackville RoadOpening September 1st at 11 AM

[email protected]

