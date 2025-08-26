New food business opens up in Bexhill
THE SPUD HUT BEXHILL
Craving a fantastic lunch or a quick, delicious bite? You're in for a treat!
The Spud Hut—a new, independent local business—is officially opening its doors at 31 Sackville Road, TN39 3JD, on Monday, September 1st, at 11:00 AM.
Join us and discover your new favorite spot for lunch. We're serving up:
- Same great potatoes: perfectly cooked jacket potatoes with all your favorite fillings.
- Freshly made sandwiches and paninis: classic and new creations to satisfy any craving.
- Delicious drinks and fresh coffee to power your day (COMING SOON)
- Healthy smoothies, Thick ice cream shakes coming soon (COMING SOON)
We can't wait to see you and become a part of the Bexhill community.
The Spud Hut31 Sackville RoadOpening September 1st at 11 AM