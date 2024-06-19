New Hove venue Tapestry promises a 'relaxed, grown-up bar'
It’s based in the serene surroundings of Victoria Grove (on Second Avenue).
The Golden Lion Group, which has a roster of successful city pubs including Hove Place and The Cricketers in Brighton, has said the venue is a classy, relaxed, grown-up bar and perfect
place for a relaxed midweek drink or a place to enjoy with friends at the weekend.
Leo Day, co-Founder of Tapestry, said: “We’ve been delighted at the feedback we’ve received so far.
"It appears the elegant design combined with relaxed atmosphere is proving really popular with Hove locals and visitors to the area.
"The food has really taken off too helping give Tapestry a really nice vibe.”
The bar offers beers, wines and cocktails alongside a small plates-style menu.
A spokesperson for the Golden Lion Group said: “The interiors have the feel of a cosy lounge bar with beautiful rich warm finishes of dark green walls and red velvet sofas.
"Objet d’art throughout the bar give points of playful interest and fun.
"Outside, there is a heated terrace, a space to be used throughout the year, always welcoming and comfortable.
“The food offering varies throughout the week with small plates available in the evenings, brunch on Friday and Saturday, and of course roasts on Sunday.
"The drinks menu offers a little bit of everything, for everyone.
"From creative cocktails to continental lagers and a well-balanced wine list. The cocktail list includes all the classics and also some inventive house cocktails for those who like to wander from the
usual path.”
There’s also occasional live local DJs and live jazz.
The opening hours are: Monday - Thursday 4pm – 11pm / Kitchen from 5pm – 10pm, Friday & Saturday 11am – Midnight / Kitchen 11am -10pm, and Sunday Midday - 11pm / Kitchen Midday – 9pm.
