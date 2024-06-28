New independent coffee shop opens in Chichester
The shop serves up a range of cakes and dessert options. They also have hot and cold beverages. They are open from 7.30 am till 4 pm Monday through to Saturday.
They’ve been open for over 6 weeks now, and the owner of the coffee shop, Rose Bewick said: “It is an independent specialty coffee shop serving all homemade food and using lots of local producers from around the West Sussex area.
“We've got delicious toasties, salads and homemade cakes every day."
Rose also spoke about her experience saying she had ‘always worked in the hospitality sector’. She added: “ I think it is such a great opportunity to make someone's day, to create a beautiful space where people can meet up and build community.
"I also just really believe in good coffee and good food. I've worked in this industry for a long time, and it's time for me to have a go myself.”
"We're in Baffins Court, so we have other independent shops around us in this little nook. They have been so supportive and directed customers to come and see us, which has been super helpful.
“Lots of people saw me up a ladder with a paintbrush and sanding when we were getting this place ready to open. I think that created a bit of an atmosphere. People wanted to see what we ended up with.
"It's been really good. In the first couple of weeks, people had been discovering us, and they seem to appreciate what we're doing.”
