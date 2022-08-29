New Italian restaurant to open in Brighton this September

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 15, Tutto - a new Italian restaurant from acclaimed restaurateur Razak Helalat of Brighton’s The Coal Shed, The Salt Room and Burnt Orange - will open in Brighton with head chef Mirella Pau at the helm, bringing years of experience heading up the kitchens at two of London’s most revered Italian institutions; Cafe Murano and Padella.

Set in a beautifully restored 1930’s former bank on Marlborough Place, the menu at Tutto brings together the best of regional Italian cuisine made with simple, seasonal ingredients.

Taking the reins of her first kitchen outside of London, Mirella, who previously worked alongside Angela Hartnett as head chef at Café Murano and most recently as head chef at Padella in Shoreditch, will introduce her extensive knowledge of Italian cooking to Tutto, informed by her career and memories growing up in a family of Italian restaurateurs in Sardinia.

In true Italian-style, the menu at Tutto starts with Cicchetti - including Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil Panzerotti and Breaded Butterflied Sardines with Spiced Chopped Eggs - followed by Antipasti, Primi and Secondi.

Whilst many dishes, like the thinly sliced Lake District Veal, Tonnato Dressing, Caper Berries and Aubergine Parmigiana remain true to Italian traditions, Mirella has experimented elsewhere on the menu with ingredients not classically found in Italian cuisine, from Jalapeño to fermented chilli, tarragon and orange mustard.

Primi dishes explore regional Italian pastas such as Garganelli, Taglierini and Panzotti, alongside signature risottos and gnocchi.

Guests can expect dishes such as:

Taglierini, Native Lobster, Fresh Datterini tomatoes, fermented chilli butter

Mangalitza pork sausage ragu, garganelli, fennel, pangrattato

Seafood risotto, Datterini tomatoes, Amalfi lemon

Salt hake, panzanella sauce, Ortiz anchovy, basil

Veal cutlet milanese, rocket, pecorino & roasted San Marzano tomatoes

Vin Santo tiramisu

Tutto - meaning all - is inspired by the traditional Italian dining culture that focuses on simple quality and the Italian experience in equal measure, and will honour its ethos of ‘bring everyone, eat everything’ through both hospitality and food.

The restaurant will encourage friends and family to come together to drink and share hearty dishes from noon through to evening.

As for drinks, Tutto will be home to a 90-bottle wine list covering the breadth of Italy, alongside a carefully crafted menu of cocktails including classics like the Sgroppino.

In true Italian-style, they will also offer a separate menu of Spritzs and Negronis, from classics to the more unusual Strega Stritz and Café Negroni.

The 70-cover restaurant will be set in a grade II-listed 1930’s former bank where many of the original Neo Georgian features have been kept and restored to create an informal dining space full of personality.

The bank’s reclaimed features are contrasted by contemporary elements: local artists’ paintings will adorn the walls, chandeliers will hang from the bank’s restored high ceilings, greenery will surround velvet-banquette seats with marble table tops and the original ground will be resurfaced with parquet flooring.

The restaurant will also have a theatre kitchen to create a welcoming space and sense of togetherness, alongside a crescent-shaped bar embellished with spirits, wines and high bar stools.

A further 30 covers will be found outside on the terrace for diners to enjoy an al fresco dinner or evening aperitivo.