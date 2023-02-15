New luxury hotel ideal for visiting Loire vineyards

​A new hotel opened its doors in October 2022 and is ideally situated for visiting the vineyards of the Loire Valley. Chateau Laborde Hotel and Spa is located in the beautiful wild region of the Sologne close to many different vineyard regions.

Chateau La Borde en Sologne

A relatively little known region of France, the Sologne is a fabulous area for nature lovers, with thousands of acres of mixed forests, marshes and lakes, once the hunting province of the Kings of France.

On the edge of the tiny village of Vernou-en-Sologne, the nearest large town is Romarantin, a few miles to the south.

Chateau Laborde is amagnificent Seventeenth Century chateau set in more than 100 acresof its own walled grounds, its splendour rising imposingly at the end of a half-mile gravel drive alongside the lake.

The restaurant has original seventeenth century ornate gold-leaf panelling on all walls and a modern spa is housed in the outbuildings of the chateau, offering massage and a range of treatments.

Designed for pure relaxation, a large number of bikes, includingelectric bikes, are at the disposal of guests to enjoy discovering the many well-marked trails through the grounds.

The beautifully restored interior contains 35 rooms with sophisticated modern furniture and furnishings, overlooking the tranquil parkland and surrounding woodlands.

An oasis of calm and an ideal base to visit the world-famous chateaux of the Loire and the equally famous vineyards.

The nearest vineyardsare of the Cours-Chevernyappellation, growing the very rare Romarantin white grape variety, a cousin of the much better-known Chardonnay.

Within easy striking distanceare the vineyards of Reuillyand Menetou-Salon, both lesser known but producing some of the best Sauvignon Blanc wines in the Loire Valley and a little further, although easily accessible, are the renowned vineyards of Sancerre and Pouilly Fumé.

The historic chateaux of Amboise and Chenonceaux, surrounded by the Touraine vineyards producing red, white and rosé wines are within a one-hour drive of the chateau, with Valençay and its own imposing chateau and vineyards, just 45 minutes distant.

To complete the picture,Chambord and Cheverny are both less than half-an-hour’s drive away, both offering amazing chateaux and gardens to visit, together with characterful wines from the nearby vineyards.

Both Cheverny and Valençay produce dry whites which have an interesting blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay varieties, and refreshing light red wines are made with a combination of Gamay, Pinot Noir and Cot.