New pizzeria at former site of popular Sussex Indian restaurant to give away 3,000 pizzas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Neapolitan pizzeria Rudy’s is opening in June in Jubilee Square, Brighton, at the former Chilli Pickle site.
It will be the brand’s first South Coast location. A spokesperson said: "Rudy’s Pizzeria is set to open in Brighton this June, and to celebrate, the team are inviting everyone to one of 3,000 free Neapolitan pizzas on the house." They added: "Rudy’s Brighton, located on the former Chilli Pickle site on Jubilee Square, marks the brand’s first pizzeria on the South Coast.
"Occupying a spacious 3,500 square-foot unit with approximately 160 covers for dining, the new pizzeria will stay true to its roots, serving soft, fresh dough pizzas cooked in just 60 seconds, using the finest ingredients from Naples." Since launching in 2015 in Ancoats, Manchester, Rudy’s gained a following and has sites in Leeds, York, Durham and four pizzerias in London.
The new opening will mark the brand’s 31st pizzeria in the country.
The spokesperson said: “To be in with a chance of winning a free pizza, sign up here: https://www.rudyspizza.co.uk/location/brighton/"
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.