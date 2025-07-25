New sushi restaurant to open in Brighton

The Sushi Co is opening its latest outlet in Brighton at the end of July as part of a major expansion programme for the business.

This will be the 21st restaurant and takeaway opening for The Sushi Co, which is on a mission to become the biggest fast casual sushi company in the UK.

To mark the opening they are offering new customers a massive 40% off their first three orders made online or through the app for pick-up — use the code BRI40 at checkout.

And the first 100 customers through the doors on opening day on THURSDAY JULY 31 at the restaurant at Western Road, BN1 2HA, can each claim a FREE sushi roll (either Uramaki or Crunch). All they need to do is download their new app, and order through the app while in the store.

With the accent on fresh sushi made right before your eyes in the open live kitchen, the fast-growing Japanese cuisine company will open its latest store at Western Road on July 31.

Anyone ordering from the Brighton outlet using the website or through The Sushi Co app, available on the Apple store and Google Play, will receive a massive 40% discount off their first three orders with the company.

The new store is the result of a £250,000 investment and has created 16 jobs for the local area.

The company is planning to roll out at least ten more store openings over the coming year, with more on the drawing board.

The interior of Sushi Co's restaurant

Raheel Choudhary, The Sushi Co CEO, said: “After opening our restaurants around London, Brighton seemed the obvious next step for us.

“We’re really proud of our new venture in Brighton and wanted to do something extra special for our new customers. And what’s better than a huge 40% discount on your first order?”

At The SushiCo, fresh sushi isn’t just made—it’s an experience.

In their live sushi kitchens, every roll is crafted with skill, passion, and the finest ingredients, bringing flavour to life right before the customer’s eyes.

From the buzz of the kitchen to the joy of every bite, The Sushi Co chefs create moments worth savouring—because great sushi brings people together.

Whether you’re a sushi newbie or already know your Ebi from your Aburi, The Sushi Co is on a mission to bring this ages-old Japanese delicacy to more dining tables and living rooms across the UK.

Haran Tushiharan, Head of Operations, said: "At The Sushi Co we follow the path less trodden to seek out the highest quality ingredients for our live sushi kitchens, without compromising the environment that they come from.

"Our dedicated team works with a small hand-picked and highly accredited group of suppliers who deliver vibrant, eye-catching and flavoursome ingredients to our kitchens daily.

"Once our team takes hold of these fresh ingredients, we follow authentic Japanese processes to prepare our handmade Minutes Fresh Sushi.

"We’re proud to take all the necessary extra steps to provide great quality sushi whilst doing our bit to be responsible in how we go about it."

The Sushi Co serves up box-fresh made-to-order sushi, following the authentic ways of making fresh and flavoursome dishes in its open, live sushi kitchens.

As part of their expansion programme they have developed their new app that gives customers access to not only every existing outlet but gives exclusive offers. Search for The Sushi Co on the Apple app store or Google Play.

Haran added: “In every one of our live sushi kitchens you’ll find a friendly team without any of the typical sushi reserve ready to help you on your journey. We’ve also got a great menu of East Asian favourites too so if you want to start your sushi journey with a perfect sushi side to your Katsu Curry or Bao Bun then just ask one of our team for their personal favourites.

“Since we started we’ve been sharing our love of sushi and growing fast with more of our live sushi kitchens popping up around the country.

“So, whether you’re looking to escape the hectic everyday at one of our sit-down restaurants, pop into one of our casual dining high street locations or pass through one of our grab-and-go stores we’ve got your sushi moment covered.”