A new team is relaunching the bar at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club with its own signature lager and state-of-the-art pool table.

Venue5 will have its own signature lager

Everyone is invited to the brand launch evening for Venue5 on Sunday, October 1, from 6pm to 10pm.

There will be live music from upcoming indie/rock band Known to Cause to set the mood.

Harley Minter, director of Harley Minter Media, said: "Venue5 is built up of five investors, including me, and there is a total eight people on the team."

Harley has been working closely with the bowling club, in Pavilion Road, Worthing, in recent months to create a new event space there.

There will be a private members-only launch before the doors are opened to all.