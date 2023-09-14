New team to relaunch Worthing bar with its own signature lager
A new team is relaunching the bar at Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club with its own signature lager and state-of-the-art pool table.
Everyone is invited to the brand launch evening for Venue5 on Sunday, October 1, from 6pm to 10pm.
There will be live music from upcoming indie/rock band Known to Cause to set the mood.
Harley Minter, director of Harley Minter Media, said: "Venue5 is built up of five investors, including me, and there is a total eight people on the team."
Harley has been working closely with the bowling club, in Pavilion Road, Worthing, in recent months to create a new event space there.
There will be a private members-only launch before the doors are opened to all.
The evening will be 'an unforgettable night' filled with delectable food and the opportunity to try the signature lager.