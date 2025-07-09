New wine, cheese and charcuterie bar planned for Worthing town centre

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 9th Jul 2025, 10:30 BST
Tipsy Mares is moving into the premises vacated by Petite Fairytale Boutique in November last yearplaceholder image
Tipsy Mares is moving into the premises vacated by Petite Fairytale Boutique in November last year
A new wine, cheese and charcuterie bar is planned for Worthing town centre, including service on the pavement forecourt.

Tipsy Mares is moving into the premises vacated by Petite Fairytale Boutique in November last year.

A new premises licence has been made to Worthing Borough Council for the proposed new wine, cheese and charcuterie bar with pavement forecourt at 7 Warwick Street, Worthing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Times given are 10am to 11pm daily for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, with opening times continuing until 11.30pm, Monday to Sunday.

The consultation closes on Monday, July 28, and the committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, if required.

Related topics:Worthing Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice