New wine, cheese and charcuterie bar planned for Worthing town centre
A new wine, cheese and charcuterie bar is planned for Worthing town centre, including service on the pavement forecourt.
Tipsy Mares is moving into the premises vacated by Petite Fairytale Boutique in November last year.
A new premises licence has been made to Worthing Borough Council for the proposed new wine, cheese and charcuterie bar with pavement forecourt at 7 Warwick Street, Worthing.
Times given are 10am to 11pm daily for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, with opening times continuing until 11.30pm, Monday to Sunday.
The consultation closes on Monday, July 28, and the committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, if required.
