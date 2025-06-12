New Worthing schnitzel restaurant will bring fresh take on European comfort food to the south coast

A new Worthing schnitzel restaurant will be bringing a fresh take on European comfort food to the south coast, focusing on classic roots with a modern twist.

Dine in style and enjoy the crisp, golden irresistible delights at Schnitzel & Co. when it opens in the heart of the town centre this June.

The two chefs who founded the restaurant say it is European comfort food, redefined, with hand-breaded chicken, beef and fish schnitzels served alongside refined sides.

This brand new schnitzel restaurant is replacing the popular Cafe Caesar, which was opened by Tekin Fidan and Cagdas Nizam Oglu at 12 South Street in January 2023.

The pair have spent 20 years in the hospitality industry, including high end London restaurants such as in Selfridges and Hilton.