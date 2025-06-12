New Worthing Seafood Festival announced, celebrating the town’s fishing heritage

A new festival with a focus on seafood is launching in Worthing to celebrate the town's rich coastal heritage and pay tribute to its fishing industry.

Worthing has become a destination for seafood lovers and the organisers of the successful Between the Blue and Green Film Festival are tapping into the market by bringing a one-day summer seafood festival to the town.

The team is driven by a shared passion for sustainability and a deep appreciation for Worthing’s maritime roots.

Sea2Shore – Worthing Seafood Festival will take place at Windsor Lawns, on The Esplanade at East Worthing, on Sunday, July 13, with seafood stalls, interactive sessions and live music from 11am to 7pm.

Nicola Instone, festival director, said: "We are incredibly excited to launch the Sea2Shore festival. Our aim is to create a vibrant event that celebrates Worthing’s unique coastal identity, supports our local fishermen, and provides a fantastic day out for everyone.

"We believe this festival will not only boost local tourism but also encourage a deeper appreciation for our town's maritime traditions."

The free-to-attend festival will serve as a platform to promote local fishermen and hospitality businesses. They will be showcasing their offerings while organisations including Sussex Bay and Worthing Lions will be highlighting their vital work.

Confirmed food and drink vendors already include popular names such as Taco Look At Me Now, Proto Group offering paella, oysters and alcoholic fizz, Howie's Coffee and the G-Lite Ice Cream Cart.

Nicola is organising the festival with Proto Restaurant Group founder Andy Sparsis and they are both actively encouraging vendors to commit to purchasing fish directly from local fishermen long-term, further strengthening the local economy and promoting sustainable practices.

The event has also secured sponsorship from Worthing Lions, Hemiko and Shake It Up Creative.