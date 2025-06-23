Nusrat Ghani MP champions unique Sussex Weald distillers upcycling coffee grounds

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has visited Murray & Yeatman distillers, to celebrate their world’s first alcoholic beverage made from upcycled coffee grounds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray & Yeatman are an innovative distillers based in Lower Dicker near Hailsham, producing a whole range of alcoholic spirits using innovative methods. Earlier this year the company launched the world’s first alcoholic beverage with alcohol distilled solely from upcycled coffee grounds. The coffee liqueur, Realizzato, is one of the world’s most environmentally friendly and sustainable alcoholic beverages.

Coffee grounds are one of the latest waste products in the world, with estimates that a single UK high street coffee chain alone disposes of over 240 tonnes of coffee grounds each day, which go into landfill and produce tonnes of CO2e into the atmosphere every hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray & Yeatman has spent over a decade researching how alcohol can be distilled from used coffee grounds and developing the industrial processes for large-scale production. Having reviewed over 400-year-old methods, the company finally achieved and industrially scaled up a proprietary method, which has been initially used to produce Realizzato.

Nusrat Ghani MP at Murray & Yeatman distillery in Lower Dicker

To find out more, visit www.murrayyeatman.com.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I am always amazed by the expertise of our local businesses, and I am proud that Sussex Weald is the home to the world’s first alcoholic beverage to be made from upcycled coffee grounds. I know that looking after our environment is one of the top issues for residents, so it is fantastic to have so many local companies focussed on environmental impact across so many different industries from advanced manufacturing to hospitality. I am pleased that the launch by Murray & Yeatman of Realizzato has been successful in the UK, and I look forward to seeing this unique product representing Sussex Weald across the world.”

Rob Murray, CEO, Murray & Yeatman, said: “Murray & Yeatman has achieved for the UK a world-first product with multiple implications. Realizzato is the only real coffee liqueur that is actually distilled from spent coffee grounds, rather than rum or vodka-based flavoured alternatives, and at the same time it provides a solution to the tonnes of spent coffee grounds heading to landfill each day. The product will play a considerable part in helping the UK meet its environmental objectives, as well as globally contributing to environmental and atmospheric changes. We are very proud to play a part in the UK’s innovative, world first products and being able to demonstrate these achievements in a visit by Nusrat Ghani MP is a significant milestone in our global launch.”