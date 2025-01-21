Nyetimber named exclusive sparkling wine partner of Royal Thames Yacht Club as it marks 250th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nyetimber, the leading English sparkling wine producer today announces its exclusive sparkling wine partnership with the Royal Thames Yacht Club. Coinciding with the Royal Thames Yacht Club’s 250th anniversary, Nyetimber will be the Official Celebration Partner for all 250th Anniversary events, including the Anniversary Regatta in Cowes, the Pageant along the Thames, and the Anniversary Ball in Battersea Park.

Nyetimber and the Royal Thames Yacht Club are two pioneering British icons that both pursue excellence and value the art of celebration. While Nyetimber paved the way for luxury English sparkling wine production – having been the first producer to grow the famous grape varieties Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier in England exclusively for producing sparkling wines – the Royal Thames Yacht Club is the oldest continuously operating yacht club in the world and has been leading the way in British racing since 1775. Nyetimber constantly strives to produce outstanding wines, while the Royal Thames Yacht Club ensures excellence across every touchpoint – from the clubhouse, to its memberships and calendar of events.

2025 will see the two come together to toast to the dedication, achievements and history of the Royal Thames Yacht Club. This will culminate at the 250th Anniversary Regatta which has been over three years in the making; the same amount of time that Nyetimber’s Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage ages in the cellar.

As the sparkling wine of choice, all Nyetimber wines will now be available by the bottle and by the glass at the Knightsbridge-based yacht club. The range spans seven styles: Nyetimber Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage, Nyetimber Rosé Multi-Vintage, Nyetimber Cuvee Chérie, Nyetimber Blanc de Blancs, Nyetimber Tillington Single Vineyard and 1086 by Nyetimber & 1086 Rosé by Nyetimber.

Nyetimber will be served at all 250th anniversary celebrations, including:

250th Anniversary Regatta in Cowes (12th – 15th June)Pageant along the Thames (28th June)

Cowes Week cocktail party (3rd August)

250th Anniversary Ball in Battersea Park (3rd December)

Eric Heerema, Nyetimber’s Owner and CEO says, ‘We are honoured to be the exclusive sparkling wine partner for the 250th Anniversary celebrations of the Royal Thames Yacht Club. Nyetimber is a sparkling wine for all occasions – from everyday moments of celebration, right up to momentous events. This partnership offers many opportunities for us to toast to the outstanding achievements of the Royal Thames Yacht Club and its dedication to high calibre racing.’

Vanessa Clifford, Royal Thames Yacht Club CEO adds, ‘Our 250th Anniversary will see us reflect on the incredible heritage of the club, as well as looking ahead to what the next 250 years could bring. As a brand that values the art of celebration, Nyetimber is the perfect sparkling wine partner for this historic occasion, sharing our pioneering spirit and commitment to excellence.’

Nyetimber’s ‘Perfectly British’ ethos is encapsulated in its continuous support of key sporting moments in the UK calendar, including Henley Royal Regatta, The Queen’s Championships, The LTA, Epsom Derby and Cowdray Polo.The partnership between Nyetimber and the Royal Thames Yacht Club was brokered by Reg&Partners.