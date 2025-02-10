On the Grapevine: pink bubbly for a flirtatious Valentine’s Day!

A poem written by Chaucer in 1375 seems to be the first actual record of St Valentine's Day, celebrated on Friday this week, although there are 101 different theories as to its actual origins, from Roman times to ancient pagan festivals.

According to some sources, the first Valentine’s note was written in 1415 by the Duke of Orleans during the 100 years war.

Cards, chocolates and roses are par for the course in today’s social context, together with the indulgence of a glass or two of sparkling wine, traditionally pink!

When it comes to pink champagne, the wonderful independent house of Taittinger produces a stylish example, which is full-bodied, seductive, elegant and indulgent.

A high proportion of chardonnay is used and the added red wine for the deep pink colour, gives subtle red berry flavours and aromas.

Taittinger Prestige Rosé is available from Tesco’s at £40 (Clubcard price) or Majestic for £43 at the mix six price.

Petite Porte Noire Champagne Rosé Brut was crafted by London actor Idris Elba in association with Sanger, the prestigious viticultural school in Avize.

A delicate salmon pink, fresh, elegant and alluring. Notes of fresh brioche behind juicy raspberry and red cherry fruit.

Ferrari Maximum. Full of Italian charm

Fruity yet sophisticated with balance and poise. £50 from Harvey Nicholls.

Ever dreamt of a red Ferarri for your loved one? Well not red but pink Ferrari is an evocative Italian sparkler with in-built style.

Ferrari Maximum Brut Rosé is a voluptuous dry, refined, fruity fizz from the Trento region of Northern Italy.

Mid salmon pink, made by the champagne method with champagne grape varieties, it has wild strawberry and red cherry flavours with a hint of balsamic. £27.99 from Simply Wines Direct.

Another elegant and charming pink bubbly is made by South Africa’s foremost sparkling wine producer.

Graham Beck Brut Rosé is made from the champagne grape varieties Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in the Western Cape.

A delicate silvery-pink colour with elegant aromas of raspberries and cherries.

Exuberant, flirtatious and fun, with underlying complexity and structure. On offer at Waitrose at a bargain £12.99 (down from £16.99).

Santa Tresa Il Frappato Rosé Spumante Brut is the first wine of its kind from Sicily.

Made from the indigenous Frappato red variety, the skins are left for a short period of time before removal, giving a delicate salmon pink colour.

Delicate, dry, elegant and refreshing with notes of wild strawberries and lemon peel. £13.95 from independents such as ND John Ltd.

Staying closer to home, Whitedowns Rosé Brut NV is made by Denbies near Dorking in Surrey.

Pale pink and made by the traditional method from Pinot Noir grapes, it has a fine persistent mousse, with flavours of cranberry and redcurrant and aromas of an English hedgerow.

Dry and refreshing to tickle the tastebuds.

On offer direct from the producer at a bargain £15.96 (normally £19.95).

Love is always patient and kind. It is never jealous. Love is never boastful or conceited. It is never rude or selfish. It does not take offence and is not resentful. Love takes no pleasure in other people’s sins, but delights in the truth. It is always ready to excuse, to trust, to hope, and to endure whatever comes. Corinthians 13:4-7