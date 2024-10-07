On The Grapevine: Red is a perfect autumn colour!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Summer (What Summer?!) now a fading memory, the days are getting shorter and Autumn weather is well and truly here. Time to cosy-up with a hearty casserole, baked potato and a delicious bottle of red wine.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are all creatures of habit and when it comes to wine, most of us tend to stay with what we know, have already sampled and are confident we will enjoy. All well and good, but there is a host of other wines available which just might knock your current favourite off its perch. So, with comforting dishes on the menu to keep the Autumn weather and dark nights at bay, launch out and try something a little different, such as the four wines I recommend below.

First up is an amazing Pinot Noir from Western Australia with the fabulous name of Cruel Mistress! Made by the experienced Cherubino winery Ad Hoc Cruel Mistress Pinot Noir 2023 is soft, seductive and voluptuous, with juicy red fruit, a hint of spice, lipstick and leather, with a vibrant, mischievous finish. Pure enjoyment from a difficult and capricious grape variety. £15 - £16 from independent merchants such as Hennings Wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another interesting Australian red is Hancock and Hancock Tempranillo 2019. A red grape variety more usually associated with Rioja from Spain, it has found the perfect home in the warm, dry climate of the McLaren Vale, grown on undulating slopes on the rich terra rossa soil. Deep crimson colour with black cherry and raspberry fruit, savoury notes and fine, supple tannins. Aged in old French oak, the wine has a richness and underlying power, perfect to pair with a hearty beef or spicy sausage casserole. Around £15 per bottle from independents such as Wine Direct Sussex.

Flavoursome Red Wines for Autumn 2024

Turning attention to Europe, Portuguese wines have been making a massive comeback in recent years with wines which are a far cry from Mateus Rosé or basic Vinho Verde, albeit those wines still hold a place in the market. Esporão Reserva 2021 is a full-bloodied organic red from the Alentejo region of Portugal. The estate boundaries have remained unchanged for over 750 years. The wine is intense yet elegant with well-integrated oak from 12 months in a mix of French and American barrels. Rich, full-bodied and ripe with aromas of blackberries and black pepper. Intense but beautifully balanced with a long, comforting finish. Around £20 per bottle from independents.

Back to a more traditional region, Chapoutier Cotes du Rhone Belleruche Rouge 2022 is made by one of the best winemakers of France’s Rhone Valley, producing wine for over 200 years. Great efforts are made to produce wines which truly express the terroir and this is a delicious juicy Cotes du Rhone with no use of oak allowing the fruit flavours to sing. Ripe black cherry, mountain herbs and black pepper shine through in a very appealing, succulent red. Amazing value at £10.99 mix six price from Majestic. Pair with many Autumnal dishes such as toad-in-the-hole, Cumberland sausage and mash or a rich, meaty pasta dish.