Palate Bottle Shop wins national sustainability honour at the Wine Buyers Awards 2025

Shoreham's Palate Bottle Shop is excited to announce that founder and managing director Verity Sessions has been awarded Small Business Sustainable Wine Buyer of the Year at the prestigious Wine Buyers Awards 2025, hosted by The London Wine Fair and Signature Serve.

Launched in 2020, the Wine Buyers Awards celebrate excellence in wine buying across the UK and are judged by a panel of leading industry figures, chaired by wine expert Chris Losh.

The newly introduced sustainability award recognises individuals and businesses that place environmental responsibility at the heart of their buying practices, something Palate Bottle Shop has championed since its inception.

The judges praised Verity’s deeply personal commitment to sustainability, stating:

“Verity demonstrated that sustainability isn’t about box-ticking – it’s a fundamental, non-negotiable part of how Palate is run. Her sincerity, self-awareness, and drive not to be ‘part of the problem’ stood out. If everybody did what she does, we’d undoubtedly be in a better place.”

Verity also earned a shortlisting in the Independent Merchant Wine Buyer category, which recognises exceptional wine buyers at single-location wine shops, further underscoring Palate’s growing reputation for thoughtful curation and impactful, community-driven retail.

“This award means the world,” said Verity. “Palate was built with sustainability in mind — from reclaimed furniture in the shop to championing wines made with environmental care. I’m so proud that our efforts are being recognised, and I hope it encourages other small businesses to embed these values, too.”

Palate Bottle Shop’s sustainable ethos includes sourcing wines from growers and importers who prioritise biodiversity, low-impact viticulture, and minimal packaging. The shop also works closely with local producers and independent neighbours to build a thriving and resilient community economy.

Palate now operates as a wine bar from Thursdays-Sundays in addition to their thriving bottle shop offering.

This latest accolade follows Palate’s Regional Retailer of the Year 2024 win at the International Wine Challenge, cementing its place as one of the UK’s most thoughtful and innovative independent wine retailers.

About Palate Bottle Shop

Based in Shoreham-by-Sea, Palate Bottle Shop is your go-to destination for exceptional wines, craft beers, and artisanal spirits, with a strong focus on organic, biodynamic, and sustainably produced products. They are now operating as a micro wine bar, as well as a shop from Thursdays-Sundays. Whether you’re a wine geek or just here for a good bottle, expect curated picks, community vibes, tastings, events, and nationwide delivery — all from an independent, woman-owned business.

For more information about Palate Bottle Shop, visit our website here:https://www.palatebottleshop.com/ and follow us on Instagram or Facebook.