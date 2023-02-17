Pancake day: Seven places to get pancakes in Eastbourne according to Tripadvisor

With Pancake Day coming up, here’s somewhere to get a sweet or savoury treat in Eastbourne.
Shrove Tuesday, also known as Pancake Day (February 21), is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday (February 22).
Here are seven places serving pancakes in Eastbourne...
1. The Beach Kitchen
The Hipster: two sweet corn pancakes, mashed avocado, two grilled halloumi, tomato salsa with toast. With two poached eggs or two bacon. Or one of each. / Range of sweet toppings (https://www.beachkitcheneastbourne.co.uk/food-menu/) - photo from Google Maps
2. Nelson Coffee
Apple crumble pancake stack / Brekkie pancake stack - bacon, sausage, maple syrup / Kids pancakes with fruit and maple syrup (https://nelsoncoffee.co.uk/pages/the-roastery-station-parade) - photo from Google Maps
3. Enterprise Diner
Range of sweet toppings (https://www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-enterprisediner-oldtown/menu) - photo from Google Maps
4. Beanzz Coffee & Kitchen
Fresh fruit and yoghurt / Bacon and maple syrup / Southern fried chicken, bacon, cheese sauce / Loaded stack - sausage, bacon, cheese, egg (https://beanzzcoffeekitchen.co.uk/) - photo from Google Maps
