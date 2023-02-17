Edit Account-Sign Out
Pancake Day: Seven places to get pancakes in Eastbourne according to Tripadvisor (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Pancake day: Seven places to get pancakes in Eastbourne according to Tripadvisor

With Pancake Day coming up, here’s somewhere to get a sweet or savoury treat in Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
2 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 1:14pm

Shrove Tuesday, also known as Pancake Day (February 21), is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday (February 22).

Here are seven places serving pancakes in Eastbourne...

(Data gathered by Tripadvisor on February 17)

1. The Beach Kitchen

The Hipster: two sweet corn pancakes, mashed avocado, two grilled halloumi, tomato salsa with toast. With two poached eggs or two bacon. Or one of each. / Range of sweet toppings (https://www.beachkitcheneastbourne.co.uk/food-menu/) - photo from Google Maps

Photo: -

2. Nelson Coffee

Apple crumble pancake stack / Brekkie pancake stack - bacon, sausage, maple syrup / Kids pancakes with fruit and maple syrup (https://nelsoncoffee.co.uk/pages/the-roastery-station-parade) - photo from Google Maps

Photo: -

3. Enterprise Diner

Range of sweet toppings (https://www.just-eat.co.uk/restaurants-enterprisediner-oldtown/menu) - photo from Google Maps

Photo: -

4. Beanzz Coffee & Kitchen

Fresh fruit and yoghurt / Bacon and maple syrup / Southern fried chicken, bacon, cheese sauce / Loaded stack - sausage, bacon, cheese, egg (https://beanzzcoffeekitchen.co.uk/) - photo from Google Maps

Photo: -

