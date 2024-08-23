Lainston House Hotel

Lainston House is a magnificent 17th century country house hotel set in the glorious Hampshire countryside.

One of the Exclusive Hotels group, it is merely an hour’s drive from Sussex and well worth the short journey.

On the edge of historic Winchester, ten minutes distant by car, the hotel is approached by a long tree-lined drive, leading to the welcoming brick-built building with its equally welcoming staff.

With two restaurants and a large outside terrace, this is the perfect place for a gourmet break without having to travel too far.

Apart from The Wellhouse restaurant, a rustic building in the grounds of the estate where dishes are prepared on a wood fire, The Avenue is an elegant restaurant in the main building, overlooking the avenue of lime trees leading to the hotel.

The reputation of this gourmet restaurant is well established and now further enhanced with the arrival of the new Head Chef, Tom Hamblet.

Arriving in Spring this year after a spell heading up the team at The Camellia restaurant at South Lodge, another hotel in the Exclusive Hotels group, Tom is the Champion of Masterchef The Professionals 2023.

Classically trained at Westminster Kingsway College in London, his experience ranges across a number of Michelin starred and AA rosette restaurants – and he is only 24 years old!

Currently resident head chef at The Avenue, Tom originates from West Sussex, growing up in Horsham with both parents being chefs at South Lodge.

His cuisine is truly remarkable and inventive, brimming over with exquisite flavours and deliciousness.

Marcus Wareing from the TV Masterchef The Professionals programme commented ‘The flavours of his dishes, for me, enter the world of exquisite.

"His food is beautiful and it’s absolutely banging delicious’.

Having dined at The Avenue in July, his comments are spot on.

A treat in store for all lovers of gastronomy at its best.

Tom’s scallop dish was the best I have ever eaten along with all the other dishes which were a delight to the senses.

Of course, great food deserves to be accompanied by great wine, and on-hand to guide you through the comprehensive wine list is the greatly experienced sommelier Alberto Almeida.

Originating from Portugal, Alberto has a great aptitude for pairing the perfect wine with each dish.

With the complex and intricate flavours in Tom’s cuisine, this is no mean feat.

From amongst the interesting and eclectic wines on the list, Alberto came up with an outstanding wine to accompany my dish of guinea fowl with girolles, madeira and black truffle.

Clos Henri Pinot Noir 2020 from Waimaunga in the Marlborough region of New Zealand had both lightness of touch yet fullness of flavour which matched the dish to perfection.

As things stand, Tom’s residency as Head Chef at The Avenue finishes on 1st September, but although there is no certainty, it is likely that Tom will return to the post in the not-too-distant future.

Keep an eye on the website and sign up to the Exclusive Hotels newsletter.

Alberto will be on hand to give his excellent advice on his carefully chosen wine list and guests are always assured of a warm welcome at Lainston House and flavours to tickle the taste-buds.