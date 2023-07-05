Hove will be the place to be from Thursday to Sunday (July 6 to 8) as the city’s foodies have the chance to sample exclusive treats at 10 of the area’s best venues.

The inaugural Hove Food Trail will celebrate the Hove’s booming food and drink scene with trail ticket-holders able to buy specially created dishes and drinks at Cin Cin, Nostos, Wild Flor, Slam Tacos, Fatto a Mano, Fourth & Church, Fika, Carne, Ginger Pig and Rockwater (nine of which are featured in out gallery).

This ambitious project is a labour of love put together by David Toscano, the founder of Cin Cin on Western Road and former city councillor Chris Henry who hope that it will become an annual event to promote Hove as a food destination and to support local charities.

David said: “The 2023 Hove Food Trail will showcase the best Hove has to offer as a dining destination. Since we opened Cin Cin on Western Road in 2018, the food and drink offering in Hove has got better and better so now is the perfect time to bring it all together.”

The tickets price also acts as a donation to the charity supported by Hove Food Trail in 2023 – Off The Fence – who provide support services for those dealing with homelessness, and for women and children at risk.

Show your ticket at any of the participating restaurants to collect your trail map.

When you visit a participating restaurant on the trail and buy an exclusive dish, your map is stamped to record your visit. Customers who get their map stamped by ALL participating brands go into a draw for a grand prize.

The event has been sponsored by Moda Living, the company behind the new 824-home housing development on the former Sackville Road Trading Estate.

For tickets to the Hove Food Trail go to https://hovefoodtrail.com/

1 . Nostos.jpeg Nostos at Hove Food Trail 0 Greek stuffed vegetables filled with rice and herbs and then baked with potatoes and tomato sauce. Photo: na

2 . Slam Tacos.jpg Hove Food Trail at Slam Tacos - Surf n Turf Tacos - Hot smoked Adoba trout with picked wakame, crispy skin and bones and toyomansi cream cheese. Barbecued chuck with a dripping crumb, chilli vinegar, onion rings and pastrami mayo Photo: na

3 . Fika.jpeg Hove Food Trail at Fika - 'Trail Toast and Coffee Pit Stop - Brioche French toast, with cardamom butter, lingonberry jam, blueberry, streaked smoked bacon, cinnamon sugar and toasted almond, priced with an iced/hot drink of choice. Photo: na

4 . Hove Food Trail at Fourth and Church.jpg Hove Food Trail at Fourth and Church - Roast aubergine Labneh cheese, cultured blueberries, green harissa and black sesame, with a Manzanilla and mint sprtiz Photo: na

