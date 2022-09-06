PICTURES: Lunch service at Eastbourne's new Asian restaurant

Chi opened in The Beacon on August 26 and the Herald went along on Saturday (September 3) to see what tasty dishes people are ordering.

The site offers sit in and takeaway options through Deliveroo and Just Eat.

This comes as part of an expansion of the chain – two other branches are opening across England before the end of this year, taking the total number of branches to eight. Chi started as an open-air kitchen in Cambridge serving street food.

Operations director Mike Cody said: “People liked the food so now we’re exploring the restaurant style of dining.

"It’s Pan-Asian, good food, cooked fresh and served at reasonable prices.”

Lamen Reddy, CEO, said: “We are delighted to open in Eastbourne and have had a great reception so far. We believe the town offers a lot of potential.

“We first opened as a street food concept in Cambridge then elevated that idea to a new full table service restaurant that offers a range of Pan-Asian dishes from Japanese to Korean.”

James Roberts, director of The Beacon, said: “This is great news for The Beacon and for Eastbourne. Chi is an innovative brand and offers a concept that is quite unique to Eastbourne.”

