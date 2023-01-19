Edit Account-Sign Out
Delicious Cafe, 160 London Rd, Bognor Regis PO21 1UU

Pictures: The best 12 places to get a cup of tea or coffee in the Bognor Regis area, according to Tripadvisor

Here are the best places in Bognor Regis to get a cup of tea or coffee, as rated by Tripadvisor users.

By Joss Roupell
3 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 10:44pm

Bognor Regis and its surrounding villages has a vast array of coffee shops and cafes for visitors and residents to enjoy equally meaning we are very much spoilt for choice.

See the list below of the top coffee shops and cafes in the area - according to TripAdvisor users.

1. Best places for coffee in the Bognor Regis area

Rick's Cafe, 29 Queensway, Bognor Regis PO21 1QN

2. Best places for coffee in Bognor Regis

Costa Coffee, 33 London Rd, Bognor Regis PO21 1PQ

3. Best places for coffee in Bognor Regis

Aldwick Cafe, 91 Aldwick Rd, Bognor Regis PO21 2NW

4. Best places for a coffee in the Bognor Regis area

Deligo Eatery, 75 Felpham Rd, Bognor Regis PO22 7PA

