Pineapples for pizzas! Fatto a Mano's Bella Disgrazia in Brighton

From 17th February – 30th March 2025, Fatto a Mano will serve their Bella Disgrazia special pizza, offering one free to every customer who comes in with the exchange of a pineapple. After 10 years of being with Fatto a Mano, it’s been the long-term dream of Head Pizza Master, Antonio Braccio, to deliver a special pizza that features pineapple which will be celebrated. Whilst keeping in-line with Fatto a Mano’s ethos of using top quality produce in a way that lets the ingredients sing, and with some resistance from the mainly Italian team, Antonio is proud to present Bella Disgrazia.

The Bella Disgrazia sees Fatto a Mano’s signature pizza dough being topped with black pepper pancetta, mozzarella and pineapple that has been roasted with chilli. Ventricina spicy salami is added, which is a 3-month aged cured meat, typically from Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise regions made with pork cuts, a mix of spices and red chillies. The pizza goes in the oven, letting the Ventricina crisp up and is then finished with Fatto ‘nduja hot honey, a sprinkling of chives and 24-month aged parmesan.

All pineapples that are collected will be roasted down with chilli to be used in the pizzerias, with all excess fruit going to local food banks.