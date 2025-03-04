Pineapples for pizzas! Fatto a Mano's Bella Disgrazia in Brighton
The Bella Disgrazia sees Fatto a Mano’s signature pizza dough being topped with black pepper pancetta, mozzarella and pineapple that has been roasted with chilli. Ventricina spicy salami is added, which is a 3-month aged cured meat, typically from Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise regions made with pork cuts, a mix of spices and red chillies. The pizza goes in the oven, letting the Ventricina crisp up and is then finished with Fatto ‘nduja hot honey, a sprinkling of chives and 24-month aged parmesan.
All pineapples that are collected will be roasted down with chilli to be used in the pizzerias, with all excess fruit going to local food banks.