Pizza restaurant with stores in Chichester, Brighton and Hove launches summer menu

Franco Manca has introduced the Sipping and Sharing menu, which they say is ‘ideal for warm summer evenings’. This menu features a selection of tarallini (crunchy Italian savory snacks), smoked almonds, Nocellara green olives, and various sharing platters.

Special bundle offers are also available, where guests can get two cocktails for £13.50, including Aperol Spritz, Limoncello Spritz, Strawberry Sbagliato, and two new non-alcoholic options: the Crodino Non-Alcoholic Spritz and the Strawberry Nojito. The menu is available until the end of August.

In addition to the Sipping and Sharing menu, Franco Manca offers a range of pizzas specially created for the warmer months on its summer menu. The number three pizza includes traditional halloumi cheese, organic tomato, mozzarella, roasted peppers cooked with garlic and capers, caramelised red onions, and watercress pesto.

The number eight pizza features free-range marinated chicken, a roasted courgette base, mozzarella, Franco’s grana, fresh mixed chillies, and crunchy tarallini crumbs. The number nine pizza includes Italian smoked beef, mozzarella, wild rocket, Franco’s grana, capers, black pepper, and lemon dressing.

We went down to try it out for ourselves. Myself and a plus one went down to the Franco Manca location in Hove. Firstly, I have to give a special mention to the waitress who served us. She was talkative and very chilled, setting the tone nicely for a dinner for two.

The Hove is opposite George Street, and we could see the hustle and bustle of the streets as people walked by and beamed in the evening sunshine across the window. The new pizzas that we tried were the number three and number nine.

The food arrived promptly and we tucked in. It must be said that these new additions for the summer we tried certainly hit the spot. The Italian smoked beef had such a bold flavour which hit your tastebuds straight away, next it was that fantastic sourdough that they use for all their pizzas. It’s definitely different to the taste of traditional pizza dough, and gives the overall flavour this whole new dimension which was really satisfying.

That wild rocket was very inviting with a fresh crunch and helped balance it all out nicely too. My guest had the number three and said it was one of the best pizzas they’d had. I tried a little slice myself and wasn’t disappointed. I’d never had pesto on pizza before, but damn was it nice. It was so fresh and comforting for a summers evening could see why it had been commended so highly.

Whilst we didn’t try everything, what we had was certainly hit the spot for the summer, and these new additions are worth a look.

Here’s some of the photos we took of the pizzas and decor of the restaurant.

1 . Pizza restaurant with stores in Chichester, Brighton and Hove launches summer menu Pizza restaurant with stores in Chichester, Brighton and Hove launches summer menu Photo: Henry Bryant

2 . Pizza chain which has stores in East and West Sussex Launches new summer menu A cheeky Aperol! Photo: Henry Bryant

3 . Pizza chain which has stores in East and West Sussex Launches new summer menu We did accept the call. Photo: Henry Bryant

4 . Pizza restaurant with stores in Chichester, Brighton and Hove launches summer menu Pizza restaurant with stores in Chichester, Brighton and Hove launches summer menu Photo: Daisy Harvey