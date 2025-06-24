Plumpton Wine College unveils new launch

Discover the latest vintage and celebrate the award-winning sparkling rosé

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plumpton College, the Centre of Excellence in Wine Education for the United Kingdom, is proud to announce its latest release -

Plumpton Estate Bacchus Reserve (RRP £26.00). Exclusively crafted with hand-picked grapes from Plumpton College’s vineyard in East Sussex, this highly anticipated new vintage is truly exceptional.

Discover The New Plumpton Estate Bacchus Reserve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plumpton College Vineyard

Crafted with advanced wine making techniques and produced in optimum conditions, Plumpton Estate Bacchus Reserve is a true masterpiece. The vines can be found thriving in an area of outstanding natural beauty in the heart of the Sussex countryside. The terroir provides the perfect surroundings for fruition with its sandstone, well-drained soil and hours of glorious English summer daylight.

Plumpton Estate Bacchus Reserve has an uplifting acidity with its intriguing flavour profile and long, lingering finish. The unique flavour profile of dried apricots, honeysuckle and snowball melon bring beautiful complexity combined with a soft, creamy palette.

With its remarkable depth of flavour, Plumpton Estate Bacchus Reserve is an expressive English white wine which can confidently be enjoyed alone thanks to its nuanced flavour. This fresh, fragrant wine also complements summer dishes such as grilled chicken, poached cod or a Mediterranean style salad.

Celebrate The Award-Winning Plumpton Estate Brut Rosé NV

As well as savouring this new English white wine, enjoy the acclaimed Plumpton Estate Brut Rosé NV (RRP £27.00) - a delightful sparkling wine to enjoy throughout the summer months. This small production cuvée is an elegant choice for outdoor gatherings, picnics and summer celebrations - delivering sophistication in every glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning sparkling rosé is made using the traditional method of blending Pinot Meunier and Pinot, on lees

in the bottle for at least two years. Captivating from first glance, its eye-catching pink hue is an elegant result of an added splash of Pinot Noir. This delicate touch not only enhances the sparkling wine’s visual appeal but contributes to its refined red berry character.

Plumpton Estate Brut Rosé NV is a superb marriage of freshness and finesse with its dry, crisp acidity and persistent mouse. This irresistible sparkling rose has light, fruity notes of white peach and strawberry combined with a creamy brioche roundness.

With its long, elegant finish, Plumpton Estate Brut Rosé is delicious as an aperitif. This dry sparkling rosé is particularly delectable paired with seafood (crab and oysters), smoked salmon and chocolate desserts with forest fruits or raspberries.

Plumpton Estate Bacchus and Plumpton Estate Brut Rose are available for sale online at https://store.plumpton.ac.uk/products