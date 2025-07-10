Popular Eastbourne eatery celebrates the 4th of July

4th of July celebrations a huge success for popular Eastbourne eatery.

For most in the UK, the fourth of July is a date of little significance, however for H's diner (which has been a staple of terminus road since 2011) the Fourth of July is the biggest and busiest day on the calendar year.

With scores of locals eager for a taste of genuine Americana. the diner (which has recently come under new management) celebrated with a live band and a complete menu overhaul especially for the occasion.

One customer who was lucky enough to have pre booked a table said "Everything was perfect, from the live band to the hot sauce challenges. it really felt as though we had stepped into an authentic American diner, right here in the heart of town."

Amidst the bustle I managed to have a quick word with one of the owners Honor Munro who said :"Watching our diner filled with music, laughter and the smell of good food made all the chaos of the day feel worthwhile.

"This is exactly what we dreamed H's diner could be. with the cost of living crisis many restaurants and businesses alike have struggled to stay afloat so to have enjoyed a day such as this makes it all the more special."

For those who missed out however not all is lost. H's diner is open Wednesday through to Saturday 12 until 9pm and Sundays 12 until 4pm.