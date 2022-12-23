A popular Felpham pub hopes to turn its lockdown covered drinking area into a permanent fixture.

An application has been made to remove and replace the existing area at the back of the Fox Inn in Waterloo Road.

A design, access and heritage statement by Architectural Design said the independently run pub dates back to 1790.

"The rear elevation, which is visible only from the pub grounds, is clearly of different era to the pleasant front elevation," it said.

The Fox Inn at Felpham. Photo: Google Streetview

"The upper storey comprises brickwalls with a parapet gutter and windows of various modern vintages.

"The lower storey has been extended to the rear, again in brickwork, with a further single storey, flat roofed extension to the side elevation, between the main building and the high garden wall.

"The area of concern for this application is at the rear of the flat roofed extension and to the side of the recent kitchen extension."

The statement said to ensure the pub's continued viability during the recent lockdowns a 'temporary, well ventilated structure was erected for the use of customers'.

"The outside drinking area has proved popular and useful to the continued financial well being of the pub," it said. "Consequently the owner wishes to create a more permanent structure which can be opened fully to the outside.

"The main frontage of the building will remain unchanged by this proposal and there will be minimal visible changes to the side elevation. As such the essential character of the building and its aesthetic benefits to the surrounding conservation area will remain unchanged."

