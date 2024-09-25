Popular Sussex local serves up brand-new look and menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sussex located on Catherines Terrace welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive nearly 3-week refurbishment, giving The Sussex pub an exciting new look.

Boasting a brighter, more modern look, the renovation has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life. It provides guests with the perfect spot to get together with friends, families or colleagues to unwind over good food and a wide selection of drinks in a welcoming atmosphere.

Renowned as a hub for live sport and music, the new Sussex offers a delicious food menu for visitors to enjoy in the easy-going pub. Guests can tuck into all the pub favourites, from mix-and-match tapas such as Cheese Burger Spring Rolls and Drunken Mushrooms to gourmet burgers including the Double Chargrilled Beef Burger, as well as an array of craft beers to try.

The Sussex

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Anna Dawson, said: “As a key part of East Sussex’s night life, we’re thrilled to have given our pub a new lease of life and we’re really excited to show guests our big changes.

“Whether you’re looking for a pint and something tasty with mates for lunch or a spot to dance the weekend away, our pub has it covered.”

The Sussex shows the best of live sport with BT Sport and Sky Sports access. The venue has live entertainment including bands and karaoke every Friday and Saturday. There is also boogie bingo on Sundays at 6:30pm as well speed pool from 7:30pm. The Sussex also has a pub quiz every Thursday from 8:30pm.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Sussex, please visit their website https://www.thesussexhove.co.uk/#/.