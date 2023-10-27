Port Hotel’s first guest chef revealed with the launch of Sunday roasts and Christmas menu

On Sunday 5th November, Port will welcome their first Guest Chef.Sussex based Loic Williams will be serving up mouth-watering Sunday Roasts and dishing up a delicious Christmas Menu.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The menu calls on the best of Sussex and local surrounds produce with Sussex wagyu rump of beef headlining the menu. Making a star appearance is the original The Hungry Munk banoffee pie, a recipe created by Loic Williams parents in the Seventies and now available for all to enjoy at Port.

As Loic Williams reflects: “Growing up, I didn’t have the ‘ordinary childhood’ and teen years. My memories are adorned in working at my parents’ restaurant – The Hungry Monk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout my journey there, Rosettes were awarded, and at one time, the restaurant was voted as one of the top 100 places to dine in the UK. I’ve worked at a lot of restaurants since, however, there has never been that magic anywhere else. Everyday after school I wouldn’t go to my house, I would go to the restaurant – my second home, to make banoffee pies, sauces and peel potatoes…this is where it all started for me and where I learnt my passion for food. And so, I’m excited to be bringing my memories of The Hungry Monk to Port Hotel. I am looking forward to the collaboration, serving the best of what our local area has to offer.”

Sunday Roast at Port by Guest Chef Loic Williams

Peter Cadwallader, Co-Founder, Port Hotel says: “We’re excited to launch our first guest chef residency on 5th November with a bang! Loic Williams encapsulates what we love to see in chefs – he’s passionate about local produce, has exemplary standards, and loves bringing people together over food. It’s in his blood. We can’t wait to see what he serves up at Port throughout our Winter season.”

Service:

Sunday Roasts - Available noon-5pm from 5th November, throughout Winter.

Christmas Menu – Available from November. Lunch and Dinner. Group bookings, for 10 people or more.