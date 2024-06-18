Raise a glass to the growing English wine industry

Typical English white wines

English (and Welsh) wine grape production is the fastest growing agricultural sector in the UK and a great reason to celebrate English Wine Week, currently running up to 22nd June.

The 2023 harvest was the largest ever and considered to be an indication of the average level of production in 5 years’ time. Planting of vineyards has increased by 75% over the past 5 years, with the total area planted now over 4,200 hectares (over 10,000 acres), consisting of more than 900 vineyards and 200 wineries.

The record 2023 yield had the potential to produce over 20 million bottles, 60% higher than the previous record set in 2018. Due to significant infrastructure constraints, the 2023 potential could not be fully realised and hence a big push from the trade body WineGB to encourage far greater support for this growing industry from the incoming Government. Alongside all the current political parties, WineGB has published its own Manifesto, mapping out what needs to be done by Government to assist the UK wine industry, which in turn will greatly benefit the overall UK economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around two thirds of English vineyards are in Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, with Essex and Surrey accounting for a further 11% between them. The potential for growth is enormous, and Government support would encourage further investment, resulting in benefits to exports, tourism and domestic sales. Amongst the ‘demands’ to Government from WineGB, is the realignment of the tax regime relating to wine producers and their products, bringing the support more inline with that given in Europe to wine producers, levelling-up the playing field.

Vineyards employ more people than conventional farming and bring a wide array of skills, including roles for chemists, engineers, computer technicians, winemakers, viticulturists, marketers, hospitality and tourism specialists, as well as adjacent support services including IT, legal, finance, and business management. It is estimated that the numbers employed in the UK wine industry will grow from the current 2,300 to around 30,000 by 2040, with a 50:50 gender split – yet more reasons for Government support.

Support also needs to come from domestic consumers and English Wine Week provides the ideal opportunity to track down and try out some of the wines produced on our doorstep. Nutbourne Vineyards in the heart of West Sussex near Pulborough, were one of the early pioneers of the New English Wine Revival, planting vines back in 1979. Producing a range of both still and sparkling wines, the Nutbourne Sussex Reserve 2022 is a fabulously English style white wine, made from a blend of Bacchus, Pinot Noir and Reichensteiner. Crisp, dry and aromatic, with hedgerow aromas and flavours of green apple and pear, in Riesling-esque style. £12.80 from the cellar door.

From the vineyards of the Crouch Valley in Essex, comes Adnams English White. A true expression of what English still white wine is best at; refreshingly aromatic and approachable, bursting with ripe orchard and citrus fruit. The use of Bacchus in the grape variety blend, which is becoming one of the most popular English still white varietals, lends a hint of herb. £12.99 from Adnams wine merchants based in Southwold, Suffolk. A lesser-known UK wine region, vines have been grown in the Crouch Valley for over 1000 years!